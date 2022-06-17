Athletics: Belfast Irish Milers Meet set to return in 2023

THE Belfast Irish Milers Meet is set to return in 2023 with continued Tripadvisor association.

The partnership with leading travel agent Tripadvisor commenced in 2022 and following the success on May 22, Tripadvisor have continued their association.

Race Director of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet Eamonn Christie spoke of his delight with the continued partnership.

“I’m delighted that Tripadvisor have continued their association for the 2023 edition," he said.

“Having the backing of a global brand helps the track meet immensely. Being able to support athletes with travel expenses and accommodation is hugely valuable and has attracted athletes globally.”

The 2022 Belfast Irish Milers Meet which took place at the Mary Peters Track Belfast on Saturday, May 14, was written into the Irish Records when Louise Shanahan broke the Irish 800m record, running one minute 59.42 for the two-lap distance, to beat previous Irish 800m record holder Ciara Mageean.

Women's 5k winner Emma Mitchell with sponsors Denise McGurk with son Lorcan and coach Ursula McGloin

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet has continued to grow year on year. With a European Athletics Permit and World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger status in 2022, Christie hopes 2023 will follow the upward trajectory of success.

“I wanted to put the 2023 date out early to allow athletes, coaches and agents to have the opportunity to target the Belfast Irish Milers Meet," Christie added.

"Myself and small team pride ourselves in delivering a high-quality day's track racing with substantial prize money and various bonuses, as well as supporting as many athletes as possible to fly to Belfast to compete.”

The 2023 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor will take place at the Mary Peters Track Belfast on Saturday, May 13.