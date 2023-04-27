Athletics: Methodist College and Stranmillis Primary School celebrate success

Local pupils from Methodist College taking part in a special training session led by Paula Wallace from Athletics NI

FOLLOWING Methodist College’s and Stranmillis Primary School’s success in the Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League, sponsored by Flahavan’s, the overall best-performing girls’ and boys’ school was rewarded with a special training session led by Athletics NI.

The session included a strength and conditioning session along with the opportunity to ask the Athletics NI coaches about their top training tips.

Commenting on the league, Paula Wallace, Coach at Athletics NI said: “It was a privilege to coach and support the young athletes at Methodist College and Stranmillis Primary School.

“It’s amazing to see so many young athletes with great enthusiasm for running and we’re excited to see what the future holds for them.

“For athletes, nutrition is key to success, so it’s been great to have Flahavan’s sponsoring the league again this year and for the opportunity to educate young people about how important it is to fuel their bodies.”

Stranmillis PS

The 2022-2023 league also marks the twelfth consecutive year of Flahavan’s sponsorship which aims to encourage young people to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.

Commenting on the sponsorship Alice Quirke, Brand Manager for Flahavan’s, added: “We’ve had another successful year for the league, it’s been fantastic to watch it grow every year with over 4,000 athletes taking part this year.

“It’s always brilliant to see the level of talent that each young athlete brings to the league.

“At Flahavan’s, we know how important it is to maintain a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet for athletes, that’s why we’re proud to have sponsored this league for the past 12 years.

“Thanks to Nick Griggs for inspiring the next generation of sporting stars and congratulations to Methodist College and Stranmillis Primary School for their success in the league.”

