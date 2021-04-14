Author of new book on Stormont 'political purgatory' has high praise for Smith, Coveney

IN LIMBO: Author Brian Rowan and Secretary of State Julian Smith outside the Duke of York in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter. Elle Rowan

The author of a new book on the January 2020 breaking of the three-year-long political logjam at Stormont with the creation of the New Decade, New Approach Agreement has paid tribute to the leadership of British Secretary of State Julian Smith and Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

And veteran political commentator Brian Rowan says that if Smith hadn't have been sacked by Boris Johnson in February 2020, shortly after brokering the latest Stormont deal, he would be fully engaged in the current political crisis rather than watching from the sidelines.

DEAL-MAKER: Naomi Long, now Minister for Justice, at Kinnegar British Army base shortly after it had been remodelled to accommodate a Covid morgue.

"I rate Julian Smith and my book spells out why," Brian Rowan told belfastmedia.com. "He was adept at bringing people together. He left the political bubble which often surrounds the Secretary of State and got out on the ground to meet the key players. And he was willing to listen to others who may have had opinions not readily acceptable in Northern Ireland Office circles."

Two incidents, which are revealed for the first time to a wider public in 'Political Purgatory: The Battle To Save Stormont and the Play for a New Ireland', speak to Smith's leadership talent, says Rowan.

"In October 2019, he travelled to Derry to meet SDLP leader Colum Eastwood upstairs in his wife's pub. To all intents and purposes, it was just like an ordinary Friday night conversation about politics but in reality there was nothing at all ordinary about it. Then in December, he met the loyalist leadership on the Shankill Road for a 7am breakfast. At this stage, we had been without government for 1,000 days at Stormont and he was taking proactive steps for all the right reasons."

NEW LIGHT ON STORMONT STALEMATE: Brian Rowan's 'Political Purgatory'. Pic by Elle Rowan.

The long-time student of Stormont shenanigans says he detected something fresh in Smith's approach when they met at a political breakfast briefing shortly after his July 2019 appointment. "I told him that the his department (NIO) was part of the problem because it was a hostage of the Tory-DUP agreement at Westminster. Rather than push back, he said, 'tell me more'. That told me he was here to get business done."

Rowan says he saw that willingness to listen, not a common trait in Secretaries of State, on another occasion as well. "The Dream Dearg Irish language campaigners were in the Great Hall at Stormont coming out of a meeting when Julian Smith came in. They took the chance to introduce themselves and press for a meeting. Again, rather than shirk the contact, he listened and agreed to meet up to discuss the issues further. All this confirmed to me that Smith understood that to get politics done here you need to build relationships."

The other key person instrumental in ensuring the New Decade, New Agreement deal got over the line at the very dawn of 2020 was Irish Minister Simon Coveney, says Rowan. "He had a very good sense of his own place in the talks. He didn't come in with hobnail boots on but he also let it be known that he wasn't there to tiptoe around the NIO, the British Government or anyone else."

LOGJAM BROKEN: Dawn Purvis, former PUP leader, who contributes to 'Political Purgatory'

Published by Merrion Press, 'Political Purgatory' is billed as "a book about political stasis; the purgatory that Stormont became, and the sins of the long standoff. The story begins in January 2017, with Martin McGuinness's dramatic resignation as deputy First Minister, and chronicles all the behind-the-scenes negotiations that ultimately resulted in the restoration of the Executive in January 2020."

'Political Purgatory' is available, via click and collect, from An Chultúrlann bookshop and from No Alibis bookstore in Botanic Avenue.

Pictures from 'Political Purgatory', courtesy of Elle Rowan.