Woman assaulted and has purse stolen while pushing pram

A WOMAN who was pushing a pram has been assaulted and robbed in West Belfast.

Police are appealing for information following the attack in the Monagh Crescent area.



The woman, who was pushing a pram with her young child in it, was assaulted by a man on Sunday night around 8:40pm.

The woman who has been left "badly shaken" by the incident had her purse stolen.

A spokesperson from the PSNI said: "The man was described as being of slim build and was wearing a black track suit, a hat and a scarf covering his face. The woman did not require medical attention following the incident but was left badly shaken.

"Officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area on Sunday evening, or anyone in the area with CCTV or doorbell footage which could be of assistance to their investigation, to contact them at Woodbourne station on 101, quoting reference number 1671 05/03/23."