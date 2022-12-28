Christmas Day assault leaves man in Ardoyne with multiple serious injuries

A SERIOUS assault in Ardoyne on Christmas Day has left a man in hospital with multiple injuries.

The police have confirmed that they are treating the attack, which took place in Brompton Park, as grievous bodily harm with intent. Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "Just before 11.10pm on Christmas Day, we received a request for assistance from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who were attending to a man who was unconscious following an assault.

"When we arrived at the scene, we noted that a man in his 30s had received multiple serious injuries and as such we are treating this as grievous bodily harm with intent. He was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

"Our enquiries into this matter are ongoing. The suspect is described as approximately 5ft 8in tall, aged in his 30s, of slim build and dark-haired with facial stubble. He was believed to be wearing dark jeans with a dark jacket.

We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this violent assault, or who may have CCTV or other footage which could assist, to contact detectives.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1192 of 25/12/22.”