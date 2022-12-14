WATCH: Baby swan saved from Dunmurry water tank

SAVED: The cygnet was rescued from a water containment tank in Dunmurry Water Treatment Plant

A BABY swan has been rescued from a water containment tank in Dunmurry water treatment plant.

The USPCA were made aware of the bird in distress after receiving a call from staff at the site.

The cygnet had made its way into one of the larger tanks and in moving through the different tunnels between tanks it had ended up in a filled water containment area with no exit.

The USPCA commended staff at the plant for acting quickly and in the interest of the bird.

USPCA Wildlife Rescue Officer Phil McCartney said: “When I arrived at the scene it was clear to see there was no way this unfortunate swan would be rescued without assistance.

"Whilst it was afraid as I approached, it did not struggle when I had it in my arms. If the bird had of been left without the USPCA intervention, it would have sadly died from starvation and exhaustion.

“Thankfully, the cygnet was rescued and fully checked over before being released into the Lagan."

USPCA Development Manager, Colleen Tinnelly, added: “We are very thankful to all of the staff at the water treatment plant in Dunmurry for alerting our team to this situation.

"Sadly, wildlife often finds themselves in difficult circumstances which lead to serious injury or even death. Thanks to the quick actions of the staff and our wildlife rescue officer, they were able to save this young swan's life.

"Should members of the public come across injured wildlife, please contact the USPCA on 028 3025 1000.”

In August earlier this year a fox was also rescued by the USPCA from the same plant.