A NORTH Belfast councillor is warning that drugs are flooding Belfast and causing destruction to people's lives.

It comes after an increase in overdoses in Belfast in recent days is being linked to a batch of drugs laced with other dangerous chemicals.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said it has been alerted to a risk of overdoses associated with yellow tablets thought to be benzodiazepines (benzos). Benzodiazepines can also be referred to as 'blues' or 'yellows'.

Independent Oldpark councillor Paul McCusker – who works with the homeless sleeping on Belfast's streets – said there has been an increase in overdoses in the city.

"In just 24 hours, 12 individuals overdosed with some of those affected requiring CPR.

"This is believed to be linked to a strong batch of blues and yellows which contain benzodiazepines and opiates.

"I have been in contact with the PSNI, PHA and Department For Health to highlight these concerns, drugs are flooding the city causing destruction to every community."

A Public Health Agency (PHA) spokesperson said: "We have been alerted to a risk of overdoses associated with yellow tablets thought to be benzodiazepines (benzos).

"The tablets may contain metonitazene/nitazene can have damaging effects to the body.



"Nitazenes come under the category of new synthetic opioids (NSO) and can have varying levels of potency.

"Nitazenes have been known to be administered by many routes including intravenous, oral, sublingual, nasal and vaping.

"The effects include reduced breathing, reduced heart rate, constricted pupils, drowsiness, euphoria, nausea, itching and risk of overdoses.

"The PHA is working closely with partner organisations to support individuals who may be affected and have provided harm reduction advice for those who misuse drugs."