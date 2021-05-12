Ballymurphy campaigner calls for disbandment of notorious Parachute Regiment

VINDICATION: The Ballymurphy Massacre families led a cavalcade on Tuesday night which followed a route passing each of the 1971 murder scenes.

Ballymurphy Massacre campaigner Briege Voyle, who lost her mother Joan Connolly in the three-day slaughter in August 1971, has called for the disbandment of the British Army's Parachute Regiment following yesterday's inquest findings.

The call comes after the inquest found all ten people shot dead during the August 1971 atrocity were "entirely innocent".

The coroner ruled that the British Army had used "unjustifiable" force during its operation and had violated the victims' right to life under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

"The British Army told a lie 50 years ago – a lie that was retold time and time again," said Briege Voyle whose mother was branded "a gunwoman" by her killers.

"The British Government covered up the lie and brought shame on themselves. My mother was no gunwoman. The coroner's findings are clear; she was innocent. Her only crime was love. Love for her family as she went out to make sure that we were all safe. Love for a stranger who she tried to help as he cried out in pain after being shot by the army.

"Unlike mummy, the Parachute Regiment only had hate in their hearts when they gunned down her and the others. They were not peacemakers. They were not great soldiers. They were nothing but cowards. They shot my mummy, an unarmed mother of eight, from the safety of their barracks. They were cowards then, they are cowards now."

JUSTICE BATTLE: John Teggart who led the Ballymurphy justice battle.

And she had harsh words for soldiers and their commanders who failed to turn up at the inquest.

"They didn't have the courage to appear at the inquest and face up to their crimes," she said. "They didn't have the courage to answer our questions. We deserve answers. Why did they shoot my mummy? Why did they leave her in a field to die? What were their orders and who gave them? Who helped them cover up their cowardly act. Who ordered the lies to be told?

"This is the same regiment that murdered innocent people on the streets of Derry a few months later. They are a combat force – not peacekeepers. They have blood on their hands. they came here to wreak havoc, killing and maiming wherever they went and they were given medals for their crimes. Their regiment is a disgrace and should be disbanded."