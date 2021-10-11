Multi-million pound scheme to insulate homes in Ballymurphy is warmly welcomed

CLAD TO HEAR IT: Councillor Steven Corr said the cladding scheme is a much-needed investment in the area

A LOCAL councillor has welcomed a major Housing Executive home cladding scheme that is hoped will improve thermal efficiency and tackle "health inequalities" in the Ballymurphy area.

The multi-million pound scheme is expected to address longstanding issues of cold and damp in the area.

Built in the 1950s, the homes in Ballymurphy are known as non-traditional construction houses, which are renowned for their lack of cavity wall and, therefore, a lack of insulation.

Work to install outside cladding on Housing Executive homes in the area has been funded by the EU and is expected to get underway in the new year.

Commenting on the scheme, Sinn Féin Councillor Steven Corr said: "The houses in Ballymurphy don’t have cavity walls, so they’ve been plagued with dampness, cold and an inability to retain heat since they were built.

“This cladding scheme is a major investment into the Housing Executive stock in the area. It is long overdue and will have a massive impact on health inequalities.

“This work by the Housing Executive is very welcome and is something that we’ve been lobbying on for a number of years.

“There are nearly 200 Housing Executive houses that will have work carried out at a cost of 20 or 30K per house. This will mean they are properly cladded and, where needed, will have windows and doors replaced if they need adjustments.”

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “This is an EU funded scheme which allows us to upgrade our homes for better thermal efficiency, which reduces fuel poverty and helps future-proof our properties.

“This entails substantial work being carried out at each property which may include upgrades to windows, doors, roofing and insulation.

“If tenants included in the scheme have any concerns we would be keen to discuss these with them.”