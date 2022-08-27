Ballymurphy commemoration to take place on Sunday

BALLYMURPHY republicans will this Sunday remember their comrades who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the struggle for Irish freedom with a commemoration event in Milltown Cemetery.

Ahead of the event, Sinn Féin Cllr Stevie Corr urged the Greater Ballymurphy community to come and pay tribute to the men and women and boys and girls from the area who now lie in the sacred ground of Milltown.

"2022 is a major milestone as it is the fiftieth anniversary of so many volunteers who in 1972 died on active service," he said.

"Ballymurphy was largely free of trouble in the early days and months of the war which engulfed the North in August 1969 and it wasn’t until Easter 1970 that major and almost daily riots erupted in the area following the Orange Order parade which started and returned to New Barnsley.

"The events around the Falls Curfew in July 1970 cemented the position and dismantled the view that change would come; that we would be governed as equals.

"Greater Ballymurphy became a square mile of solid republican resistance to British rule in our city and country, and still is unbowed and unbroken”.

Cllr Corr said that the late Fr Des Wilson summed it up perfectly when he said: “The revolution came when people stopped asking to be properly governed, and started demanding the right to govern themselves."

The commemoration will assemble in the carpark in Milltown Cemetery at 1pm this Sunday and will march to the Republican Plot where the speech will be given by Jim Gibney.

There will also be a colour party made up of republican activists from that period and organisers are asking all Greater Ballymurphy Ex-PoWs to attend in Black and Whites and join in the rear-guard of the colour party.

"We are proud of our comrades; we will always remember them and their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families. They walk beside us every day and our goal is the same as it was in 1916, in 1969 and today. The creation of a 32 County Republic," Stevie continued.

Local republican, Seán Adams one of the main organisers of the event said that the best way to sum up the calibre of the IRA Volunteers in the area can be taken from the lyrics of the song, ‘Long Kesh’: "On that black day in August, when Faulkner showed his hand. He thought that by internment, he could break our gallant land. But the boys [and girls] from Ballymurphy, how they showed the way that night. They taught those English soldiers, how Irishmen could fight."