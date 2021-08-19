Ballymurphy families tell Labour MP 'sickening' amnesty plan must go

THE British Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh has met with the Ballymurphy Massacre families where she called on the British Government to drop its "sickening" amnesty proposals.

The Labour MP visited the families in Ballymurphy in the week of the 50th anniversary of their loved one's killings.



Earlier this year, a long-awaited inquest found the ten people shot dead by soldiers in the Ballymurphy area were "entirely innocent".



Following the meeting, Ms Haigh said the government proposals for a statute of limitations on 'Troubles' killings and crimes prior to 1998 would “undermine reconciliation and further destabilise Northern Ireland".



During the two hour meeting at Ballymurphy, Ms Haigh met with John Teggart, son of Daniel Teggart; Rita Bonner, sister of John Laverty; Eileen McKeown, daughter of Joseph Corr; and Irele Leckey and Joan Smith, daughters of Joan Connolly



Louise Haigh MP said: “The Government’s sickening proposals would cruelly deny families like those at Ballymurphy any chance of justice and undermine the rule of law.”



“I have heard loud and clear here in Ballymurphy and from victims across communities in Northern Ireland that there is no support for an amnesty of any kind – the Government must come to their senses and drop these cruel proposals.”



“Pressing ahead with proposals which undermine the rule of law, lack the support of victims, any political party in Northern Ireland or the Irish Government, would be hugely divisive, undermine reconciliation and further destabilise Northern Ireland.



“There must be a comprehensive legacy process as outlined at Stormont House, with families able to discover the truth, through effective investigations with full police powers. Ministers must not unilaterally abandon that.”

Families asked Ms Haigh to lobby all MPs and members of the House of Lords on their behalf to totally oppose the government's amnesty proposal.

John Teggart welcomed Ms Haigh's visit and praised her for her leadership in meeting with families. He said Ms Haigh had “set an example to Boris Johnston and Brandon Lewis on how to deal with the past by putting victims front and centre and meeting them in their own area.”