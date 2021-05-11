Ballymurphy Inquest: Solicitor issues warning about proposed soldier amnesty

CHALLENGE VOW: Pádraig Ó Muirigh (back in suit) with the Ballymurphy Massacre families this morning before the Coroner's verdict.

A SOLICITOR who represents several of the Ballymurphy Massacre families has said he will "not hesitate" in legally challenging a proposed amnesty for British soldiers.

The British Government's plans to introduce a statute of limitations, which would bar conflict prosecutions prior to 1998, were signalled during the Queen's Speech today.

It comes amidst today's inquest findings into the killings of ten people by the British Army in Ballymurphy during a 36-hour period in August in 1971.

The coroner found that all ten victims were innocent, and that their killings were "unjustifiable".

Pádraig Ó Muirigh, a solicitor for nine of the families, described the inquest as the "first evidence-based report" into the Ballymurphy Massacre.

"It shows that Article 2-compliant inquests can achieve some measure of truth and a greater approximation of truth for family members," he said.

He described the 1972 inquests into the deaths, which returned open verdicts, as a "sham".

The Innocent



After 50 years the Ballymurphy families finally have legal vindication! #BallymurphyInquest pic.twitter.com/AdROTZybeN — Pádraig Ó Muirigh (@pomuirigh) May 11, 2021

"The RUC investigation was non-existent and we also had the flawed HET review so it shows that the way forward for those outstanding legacy inquests is to replicate what was done here today: a legal process which is evidence-based, where witnesses can come, where forensic evidence can be utilised and you can come back with findings that can give families a measure of the truth," he stated.

Asked about the proposed amnesty for British Soldiers, Mr Ó Muirigh said the plans represented a "disgraceful derogation" from the British Government's human rights obligations under national and international law.



"That move will be no surprise to these families who have been treated with contempt by the British Government for 50 years," he stressed.

"Indeed, one could argue that there has been a de facto amnesty in place throughout this conflict in any event. That doesn't mean it's any less disgraceful, but the families obviously oppose it and don't think the timing of it is any accident."

He branded the move "deeply insensitive", and said he would wait to see what "the detail of the proposal is".

"We will be looking at it very closely and if there is and opportunity to challenge that legally we will not hesitate to do that," he added.