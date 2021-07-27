Annual Ballymurphy Massacre March on fiftieth anniversary

LOOKING BACK: The Ballymurphy Massacre Families celebrate the inquest declaration of their loved ones' innocence in May

THE annual Ballymurphy Massacre March for Truth is set to take place next weekend.

This year's march marks the 50th anniversary of the Massacre, which saw the 11 people killed as the British Army’s notorious Parachute Regiment besieged the Ballymurphy estate in August 1971.

In May, an inquest looking at the deaths of 10 of the victims found that they were "entirely innocent".

You’re invited to Ballymurphy Massacre 50th Anniversary March of Truth. Sunday 8th August. Leaving Springfield Pk. 12.30 sharp. It was apt that on this year Justice Keegan declared all our loved ones “were entirely innocent". All invited, bring photos RThttps://t.co/VAkgi9Ss3f pic.twitter.com/oriVpaVydD — ballymurphy11 (@ballymurphy11) July 26, 2021

Ahead of the march on August 8, the Ballymurphy Families have vowed to continue their campaign for justice and to oppose British Government plans to grant an amnesty to their loved one's killers. The British proposals include a statute of limitations on 'Troubles' killings and crimes prior to 1998.

"It was apt that on this year Justice Keegan declared all our loved ones 'were entirely innocent and not involved in any wrongdoing'", the families said.

"This we always knew but it is now officially on record and the world now knows. The truth is now out, however our fight continues.

"We invite other campaigns, organisations and individuals effected during our troubled past to join us and bring their banners and photos of their loved ones to take part in the march.

"We will be remembering our loved ones on the day but also celebrate our achievements. What we need to also do is send a clear message to the British Government that all victims are united against the Tories' latest proposal on an amnesty."

The March will assemble at Springfield Park at 12pm on Saturday, August 8, and will depart at 12.30pm sharp. Campaigners have asked the attendees adhere to Covid restrictions on the day.