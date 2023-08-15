GALLERY: After campaign for truth, Ballymurphy families now want justice

THE families of the ten people shot dead by British soldiers in Ballymurphy have said that after their successful campaign for truth, they now want the justice that they are owed.

Relatives were joined by friends and neighbours for the walk along Whiterock Road on Sunday.

Ten people were shot dead by the British Army during three days in Ballymurphy between August 9-11 1971 during the opening days of internment without trial, in what became known as the Ballymurphy Massacre.

Years of campaigning for the truth led to an inquest in 2021, which found that the ten victims were entirely innocent, unarmed civilians who were no threat to the soldiers who killed them.

John Teggart, whose father Danny was killed in the Ballymurphy Massacre addressed the crowd after the march.

"As we walked through Ballymurphy today I could feel the energy from the many supporters who lined the streets and cheered us along the route supporting us as we marched and in the toughest days of our campaign," he said.

"There are many and your support keeps us going. We are proud working class people from the greater Ballymurphy area.

Solidarity with Ballymurphy Massacre families today on their final march. They've inspired us all with their courage, strength & dignity while searching for justice for their loved ones.



The Tory bill of shame will cause immeasurable trauma to legacy families. It must be stopped pic.twitter.com/pFqAYiWBKe — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) August 13, 2023

"We have taken on the might of British state and won. We dragged them to court kicking and screaming. And while the MoD, and their well-paid legal teams tried to put up walls

to block us and slow us down, we knocked them down.

"At every stage they tried and they failed. We did finally get our day in court.

"We did correct history, we corrected the lies the state, media and others said about our loved ones and we won.

"Throughout our campaign we have always been mindful of campaigns that

are following in our footsteps. We have supported, encouraged and given a platform to others to raise awareness of their campaign."

Briege Voyle, whose mother, Joan Connolly was also killed in the massacre also spoke about the families' campaign for justice.

"We brought our fight to London, Dublin, New York, Washington, Brussels and many more places," she added.

Ballymurphy Massacre families gathered this afternoon in their final march.

These families have campaigned for Justice in a dignified manner for many years.

As momentum grows worldwide in opposing the Legacy Bill of Shame, our innocent loved ones murdered will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/6tOJjru7si — Kevin Campbell (@KevinCampSF) August 13, 2023

"We sacrificed a lot and it has taken its toll on many of us. But it was worth it.

On the 11th of May 2021 when Justice Keegan uttered those words "entirely innocent”, the joy, the sadness, and the relief we all felt was indescribable.

"We always knew, that our loved ones were murdered by the British army, here, on the streets of Ballymurphy. Now the world knows our loved ones were entirely innocent.

"While this is our last formal March for Truth, we will continue to remember our loved ones with a walk of truth.

"We have the truth but now we want justice. The cowardly soldiers who did not turn up to court or cooperate with the inquest must be held to account."