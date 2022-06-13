Ballymurphy families receive 'significant' damages against MOD

SETTLEMENT: Families of those killed in the Ballymurphy Massacre have reached a settlement in civil litigation brought against the MOD and the Chief Constable of the PSNI

FAMILIES of nine people killed in the Ballymurphy Massacre have today reached a 'significant' settlement at the High Court.

In 2017 the families issued civil proceedings against the Ministry of Defence and Chief Constable of the PSNI for damages and loss sustained by the families of those killed by virtue of the negligence and misfeasance in public office of the defendants.

Proceedings were also issued on behalf of a number of individuals who were shot and injured by the British Army in the same incidents.

The legal action, which had been listed for a one-week hearing commencing 13 June, has concluded with all litigation having been settled on confidential terms at the High Court in Belfast in relation to the deaths of Fr Hugh Mullan, Frank Quinn, Joan Connolly, Noel Phillips, Daniel Teggart, Edward Doherty, Joseph Corr and John Laverty.

Litigation in relation to the deaths of John McKerr, Paddy McCarthy and the related legal proceedings of those injured at Ballymurphy is ongoing.

This settlement follows Inquest findings delivered by Mrs Lady Chief Justice, Siobhan Keegan, in May 2021, which found that the deceased were entirely innocent of any wrongdoing.

Speaking after the settlement was reached, a spokesperson for the families said: "The conclusion of this case comes just over a year since the Coroner Justice Siobhan Keegan found our loved ones 'entirely innocent'.

"The coroner found the British army responsible for deaths of our loved ones, however as we speak the Ministry of Defence haven't come forward with an apology for these murders.

"Justice Humphries ruled that the MOD pay all legal costs for this civil case and the inquests.

"Today’s ruling and the inquest findings are in stark contrast to how families were treated by the courts in 1971/72.

"The treatment of families then was shocking, families were offered a couple of hundred pounds and one widow was even told she was financially better off because she had one less mouth to feed."

The families said that they have proven that current legal routes open to all victims of the conflict do work despite the claims of the British government to the contrary.

"If the UK Government have their way their proposed Legacy Bill will put an end to all inquests, civil cases, investigations and prosecutions. All victims deserve justice and full access to the courts," they continued.

"The British Government are not interested in helping victims, what we now see is this government attempting to cover up its war crimes in the North of Ireland and shield its veterans.

"If this bill is successfully railroaded through Parliament other families including our neighbours the Springhill/Westrock Massacre will not have the same opportunity as we had to prove their loved ones innocent.

"We must challenge this insulting bill together.

Commenting on the settlement, Pádraig Ó Muirigh of Ó Muirigh Solicitors said: “As a result of intense negotiations over the last number of weeks these legal actions, which had been listed for hearing before the High Court on Monday 13th June 2022, have now been settled.



"The confidential nature of the settlement of this legal action prevents me disclosing the settlement figure. I can confirm, though, that the figure is significant and that our clients are satisfied with the outcome of this litigation.



"We hope to achieve satisfactory outcomes for the remaining legal actions in the near future.



"Whilst nothing will bring back their loved ones or reverse the traumatic impact these events have had on these families, it would be hoped that with the satisfactory conclusion of this litigation, following the milestone inquest findings last year, can bring some small degree of comfort to the Ballymurphy families.



"It is crucial that cases of this nature be allowed to progress through Inquest and Civil proceedings. Rather than peddling ‘false hope’ as British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis claimed last week, these robust legal proceedings have provided much information about what has happened to their loved ones, unlike the flawed RUC and Royal Military Police (RMP) investigation in 1971 and the later HET Desktop Review."

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty said that the memory of pain and loss will remain with people in West Belfast for a long time but today’s result is a victory for the families and the memory of their loved ones.

“The findings of the Inquest led by Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan were stark and undeniable. They delivered the truth that families in Ballymurphy have known for decades – their loved ones were entirely innocent," he said.

“Today’s result is a further victory for the families who have endured a decades-long struggle for truth. Damages can never undo the wrongs of the past or bring those who were taken from our community back but it is an important acknowledgement of the scale of wrongdoing and the pain that these families have been put through.

“The British Government should listen to voices like those of the Ballymurphy families who have been a rock of support for other victims and survivors. Their battle has been long fought but it proves the value of sustaining routes toward truth, justice and accountability. This government is about to shut those opportunities down for others. They cannot be allowed to get away with it without a strong fight from political leaders in the North.”