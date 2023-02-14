PBP condemn gun gangs following Ballymurphy shooting

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a paramilitary-style shooting in the Ballymurphy area of West Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said that they received a call at 8.10pm this evening reporting an incident in the Divismore area.

Police said the man was shot in both legs and elbows.

NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to RVH

People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins condemned the attack.

“I utterly condemn these callous actions,” he said.

“Those responsible are heaping further misery on working class communities, which are racked with poverty and social deprivation.

“The perpetrators of such attacks seek to control people through fear and intimidation. They have nothing to offer West Belfast or anywhere else. They should get off our communities’ backs.”

PSNI Inspector Matson said: “Road closures are currently in place at Divismore Way and Glenalina Road as the investigation is underway.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights. There is no justification for this type of violence. Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1883 of 14/02/23.

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."