£20,000 reward offered on tenth anniversary of the murder of North Belfast man Basil McAfee

POLICE have made a renewed appeal for information into the murder of a North Belfast man on his tenth anniversary.

Basil McAfee (50) was was found dead in the living room of his home in Henderson Avenue, just off the Cavehill Road, on the afternoon of Friday, December 20, 2013. He was last seen alive the previous evening.

The appeal is backed by a reward of up to £20,000 from the charity Crimestoppers.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “Mr McAfee suffered a shockingly violent and vicious death. I believe he was beaten about the head with a sharp implement and then stabbed. This attack took place in what should have been the safety of his own home, with a number of items then taken from the house.

“It’s now 10 years on, and Basil’s family are left tortured with thoughts of how their loved one died. Their run up to Christmas – a happy time for many – is once again full of sadness.

“This was a cruel attack, and one which shocked an entire community. I am asking anyone with information to please search their conscience and speak to our team.

“I am particularly keen to hear from two women who took a taxi from outside licensed premises on the Dublin Road, Belfast, on Wednesday 18 December 2013 at approximately 11pm. The two were dropped off at Henderson Avenue, and made their way into Basil’s home. I am asking you to get in touch with us on 101, as you may have information that could assist our investigation.”

A spokesperson for the charity Crimestoppers explained: “Our charity is here for you if you prefer to stay anonymous or to be eligible for our reward.

“With Crimestoppers, computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility. We are independent of the police and guarantee complete anonymity.

“The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be asked for when speaking to our Contact Centre or when completing an anonymous online form via our website.”

Contact Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call the charity’s 24/7 Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.