BBQ delight for North Belfast schools thanks to Community Food Bank

BBQ: Pupils at Holy Cross Boys Primary School get tucked into their barbecue treats

A NORTH Belfast Food Bank is showing its appreciation for support shown to it during the Covid-19 pandemic by providing barbecues at local schools.

The Community Food Bank in Ardoyne has been hard at work over the last year in providing food for the most needy in North Belfast during the pandemic. Referrals now sit at over 2,500 per week, compared to just 1,200 before the pandemic struck.

The Community Food Bank relied on support to keep providing such a key service, including from local schools and is now giving something back in the form of barbecues.

This week, Holy Cross Boys Primary School and Sacred Heart Boys Primary School were the first schools to benefit from delicious burgers and hotdogs served up to the pupils.

Pupils at Sacred Heart Boys Primary School line up for their barbecue visit from the Community Food Bank

Nichola Bradley, Co-Ordinator of the Community Food Bank in Ardoyne explained: “We have been supporting all the local schools throughout the lockdown and at Christmas.

“We came up with the idea of doing a barbecue for the kids. It has been a really tough year for them all. It was a treat for them basically.

“We are doing seven local schools in total over the next week or so. They do a lot of fundraising and collections for us which has helped our work during the pandemic so this is just a bit of a thank you for that.

“The kids loved it which is the main thing.”