Councillor McCabe shows she has true grit

SINN Féin Councillor Áine McCabe has welcomed the “swift action” of the Department for Infrastructure in installing four grit bins in Bingnian Drive, Bingnian Way and Bearnagh Drive following the recent cold spell.



“During the big freeze that we had last week, I was assisting Holy Child Primary School with grit," she told the Andersonstown News. "The principal raised concerns that parents were complaining about the footpaths within the area being treacherous, the school itself isn’t on a gradient but the streets that service the school are and as such they were entitled to have grit bins installed.



“I contacted DFI and it was great that they were so swift to install them.”



Cllr McCabe said that she has requested other grit bins for other areas of Andersonstown which are currently being assessed.



“I have requested others which have been assessed and will be granted which will be located in and around the Slieveban and Slievegallion area.



“Unfortunately there is a criteria as to which streets will be entitled to grit bins, but I would ask that people take care in the cold weather and where possible we will do our best to ensure that the footpaths around our area are safe," she said.