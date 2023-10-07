Beechmount shop offering free school packs to children

A BEECHMOUNT shop is offering free school packs for children to help local families in the community during the cost of living crisis.

Tony Trainor, owner of Avenue Vapes, Sweets and Coffee and his staff decided to put the packs together help struggling families during these tight times. The packs contain items such as a milkshake, brioche roll, yoghurt and fruit.

"I am a working class person from West Belfast and I know the tough times out there with the cost of living crisis," explained Tony. "I don’t want any kid going to school hungry. It is my way of giving something back to the community.

"Parents and school teachers have came and thanked me for the gesture so it seems to be going down well.

"I think every local business should be doing something like this. We are a close community and all need to look out for each other in tough times."