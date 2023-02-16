Beechmount community rallying around desperately worried Syrian family

A SYRIAN family now living in Beechmount have shared their devastation as eighteen members of their family are in hospital following the catastrophic earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria last week.

The Hassan family moved to Beechmount two years ago with their seven children and grandchildren. Now they are desperate to find out how their wider family is doing but are having difficulty finding out due to poor or non-existent internet and telephone connection.

They say they are "so happy here” but now find themselves heartbroken and desperately worried about their family back in Syria.

Around 35,000 people have died as a result of the earthquake so far in both Turkey and Syria. And now due to the plummeting temperatures many survivors are at risk of hypothermia.

“We haven’t been able to speak with our family members,” Mazjen Hassan told the Andersonstown News. "We need help for Syria. We have eighteen family members in hospital."

An emotional Mazjen Hassan spoke with the Andersonstown News alongside her parents in an emotional interview.

"We have been here two years and we’re so very happy here, she said,” but added the family are overcome with sadness and worry.

A popular bakery in Beechmount, renowned for its support within the community, have launched a fundraiser to support the Hassan family and to try and get them back home to Syria to see their family members.

Patisserie G bakery are donating their tips and also have a donation box to help get the Hassan parents home to Syria.

“Anyone who donates will be put in a draw to win an afternoon tea for two,” said Gráinne Carson, owner of Patisserie G.

“Whenever the bucket fills, I’m going to give that to them. The mother and father are trying to raise money to go over. They’re here and they don’t know what’s going on.”

Patisserie G have also launched a clothing appeal for all sizes, particularly warm coats and shoes. to send over to those impacted by the earthquake. Donations can be left at the bakery in Beechmount.