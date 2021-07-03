Beetles infestation hell for Oldpark mother

AN Oldpark mother says she “cannot cope anymore” after a beetles infestation has deteriorated at her home.

Elle McConville and her eight-year old daughter have lived at their Oldpark Road home for three years. For a year, she has been plagued with an infestation of beetles and their larvae which has worsened in recent weeks.

“About a year ago, I first noticed the beetles in the house. I have been trying to maintain it myself,” she told the North Belfast News. “It has got to the point that I can’t cope with it anymore.

“Three weeks ago, I phoned the Housing Executive to inform them of the infestation and asked would someone come out and have a look.

“A man came out and left me in tears, basically saying I needed to maintain my house better.

“I ended up lifting the carpet and discovered big holes close to the stairs and I have watched as the beetles have been coming out of there day in and day out.

“I contacted the Housing Executive again and someone from Enviornmental Health came out. They took away a sample of beetles for analysing and I have heard nothing back since.

“The beetles are crawling everywhere, all over my child’s clothes. They are everywhere.

“This case should be treated as an emergency. There are also larvae which produce eggs before they turn into beetles.

“I feel like the beetles are all over my bed, dishes, clothes and it is making me feel really uncomfortable.

“My daughter is only eight-years-old. It is completely unacceptable for me to be left in this way.”

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “Pest control experts attended this location earlier this month and provided professional advice on the effective control of pests at the property.

“Our contractor will attend again on Wednesday, June 30 to assess the situation and take further action and provide further advice, if necessary.”