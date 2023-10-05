Doherty hails decision to make Belfast a Right To Food city

BELFAST City Councillors have supported a motion to declare Belfast a Right To Food city, recognising the food poverty that exists and calling on the government to tackle the issue.

In a motion brought forward by West Belfast SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty at Council last night, the motion recognises that many in the city are struggling with the serious issue of food poverty and called on the government in the North and in Britain to do more to tackle the issue.

The Right To Food campaign was started by English Labour MP Ian Byrne and has gained the support of over 25 cities and towns throughout the UK.

“Through my work in the community with Foodstock over the last few years I have seen the extent to which families are suffering because of the widespread food poverty that exists across Belfast and the North as a whole," said Cllr Doherty. "Behind closed doors there are many families without enough to eat, parents skipping meals and children going hungry. So many people are struggling to keep their heads above water.

“When considering my first motion to bring before council I knew that I had to do something that highlights the huge issues around access to food, while calling on those in power to act.

Belfast is now a Right To Food city following a motion from @PaulDoherty___ at council tonight.



We'll keep shining a spotlight on food poverty and fighting until everyone has access to the food they need.https://t.co/bpDsIit2nN pic.twitter.com/8Z13OYbGQc — The SDLP (@SDLPlive) October 4, 2023

"I will explore every avenue which council has available to support people, but the reality is that the real power lies at Stormont and Westminster, they are the ones who can put policies in place to eradicate food poverty and change people’s lives for the better.

“Tonight’s vote by councillors to recognise Belfast as a Right To Food city sends a powerful message of solidarity. Ian Byrne’s work with the Right To Food campaign has been remarkable and it is spreading to towns and cities across these islands as more and more people wake up to what is happening in our communities.

“The demands of the campaign are simple, we want to see everyone having access to the food they need, with that right enshrined in law."