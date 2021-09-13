Belfast Castle glows red for Blood Cancer Awareness Month

RED: Belfast Castle was lit up for Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September

A NORTH Belfast landmark has been lit up in support of Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

Belfast Castle glowed red last Wednesday evening to mark the occasion.

Blood cancer is the third biggest cancer killer in the UK, with 120 people diagnosed daily, yet its signs and symptoms are often unrecognised – in a recent survey by Blood Cancer UK more than half of the country’s population admitted they could not name a single symptom.

Kate Keightley, head of Support Services at Blood Cancer UK said: ‘Each year thousands of people will lose their lives to blood cancer yet worryingly little is known about what signs and symptoms to look for.

“We hope that by teaming up with other blood cancer charities around the globe, lighting up iconic landmarks from New Zealand to Northern Ireland, we can kick start a conversation to change that.’