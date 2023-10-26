Belfast communities speak out in support of Palestine

A NUMBER of community rallies in support of Palestine took place in Belfast on Thursday night.

The ‘Communities Speak Out for Palestine’ initiative saw protestors call for the end of the siege of Gaza and sanctions against Israeli apartheid, including the expulsion of the Israeli diplomat from Ireland.

At 6pm, people assembled at Colin Connect, Andersonstown Leisure Centre, Whiterock Road/Falls Road junction and at the Atlantic Avenue/Antrim Road junction in Newington. A further demonstration will take place at Queen’s University at 1pm on Thursday.

Hundreds out tonight in West and North Belfast standing in solidarity with Palestine.



Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) October 25, 2023

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll MLA spoke at the Falls Road demonstration and said: “People in Belfast have marched in their thousands to demand an end to Israel’s siege of Gaza, an end to apartheid, and an end to the Israeli occupation.

“Momentum is building in local communities, which are demanding an end to this massacre, the immediate expulsion of the Israeli ambassador, and for international sanctions against apartheid Israel.

“What we are witnessing in Gaza is an attempt at genocide. Western powers have tried to criminalise and silence all support for the Palestinian people, who are being murdered, starved, and tortured with impunity.”

He concluded: “It is crucial that local communities continue to speak out against the slaughter. Speak out for Palestine.”