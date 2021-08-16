Environmental training scheme for young people on the Belfast Hills

IN a bid to tackle the rising job losses, mental health issues and concerns facing young people in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Belfast Hills Partnership are offering a free environmental sector training programme for young people aged 18 to 24, with no experience necessary.

The Trainee Ranger scheme which is now in its fourth year, is about improving the health and wellbeing of those taking part, whilst at the same time increasing their employability skills as they take part in a range of practical conservation tasks such as tree planting, habitat management and wildlife surveys.

This comes as research by the Royal Society for Public Health found that almost three quarters of young people aged 18 to 24 are feeling more anxious about the future as a result of the pandemic.

In recent times, our young people have had to deal with a major disruption to their social relationships, education and possible employment as schools, colleges and workplaces closed, often leading to increased feelings of stress and loneliness.

However, research is increasingly supporting the view that nature can counteract these negative emotions. It is the hope of the Belfast Hills Partnership that the Trainee Ranger Scheme can help.

The programme is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund’s Our Bright Future project which aims to support young people to lead progressive change in their communities and local environment.

The Belfast Hills Partnership hope that by tackling environmental issues and the lack of opportunities for young people that they can use one problem to help another.

Patricia Deeney, the Youth Development Officer at the Belfast Hills Partnership, said: “With the job market the way it is, employers are expecting applicants to have a certain amount of work experience under their belt before they are even considered for a job.



“But how do young people get that work experience in the first place, especially in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic? We believe that the Trainee Ranger scheme can fill this void.”



Patricia added: “By completing the 12 week programme, young people will not only increase their practical experience in the workplace, but they will also receive nationally recognised awards and gain a Lantra accreditation in the use of strimmers and brushcutters, something that will look great on their CV’s!



“It has long been established that getting close to nature and the outdoors improves health and wellbeing. Our goal is to help young people to develop confidence and self-esteem by nurturing their connection to the local environment, leading to greater involvement in the Belfast Hills or to further volunteering, training or employment.”



The deadline for applications is Tuesday 31 August, with the first day of the scheme starting on Tuesday 1 September for 12 weeks.

For more information and to download an application form visit the Belfast Hills Partnership website or contact patricia.deeney@belfasthills.org. You can also call the Belfast Hills Partnership office on 028 9060 3466.