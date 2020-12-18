Belfast Irish Milers leading the way for track meets next year



BELFAST Irish Milers Meet, in Association with Kinetica, will see its fifth edition take place on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Mary Peters Track, Belfast.



Race Director Eamonn Christie took the call to cancel the 2020 edition in line with the COVID-19 government guidelines. Whilst this was a difficult and disappointing call to cancel one of Ireland’s track meets, 2021 looks set to be a world class event.



Christie has secured a partnership with Kinetica Sports as the headline sponsor for the 2021 edition.



Kinetica Sports are one of Ireland’s leading sports nutrition brands, offering the latest innovation in sport and fitness supplements.



Established in 2009, the brand has grown and is involved in supporting Irish sports and elite athletes across the country.



Kinetica Ambassador Phil Healy who holds the Irish Sprints Records will be a hopeful competitor at the event.



Sorcha Madigan, Kinetica Business President said: “We are delighted to sponsor The Belfast Irish Milers International Track Meet event in May 2021.



“Eamonn and his team have a strong reputation for organising seamless and inclusive events, giving athletes of all ages and abilities the opportunity to compete.”



The good news does not stop there for the 2021 Belfast Irish Milers Meet.



The track meet was recently awarded a European Permit through European Athletics.

In Ireland, only the Morton Games and Cork City Sports hold this award, while The 2021 Belfast Irish Milers Meet will be the first to hold this award in the North.



“This event is one of three on the island of Ireland to be awarded a European athletics track and field permit which is a huge achievement, given how disruptive the past year has been for all sporting organisations,” added Sorcha.



“We look forward to working with Eamonn to welcome both domestic and international talent in May of next year.”



Both the Morton Games and Cork City Sports established in the 1960s have a long-standing reputation which date back to the days of Irish record holder Sonia O’Sullivan competing in these events.



Given the short life of the Belfast Irish Milers meet, this is a fantastic achievement and acknowledgement to the dedication in establishing this track meet, with its first in 2014.

Race Director Christie shared his thoughts.



“We are delighted to receive the European Permit,” he confirmed.



“This is a fantastic boost to push the track meet forward and hopefully attract more athletes worldwide.



“We have worked endlessly to provide a world class track meet over the past four years, and this has been achieved on a limited budget and generosity of local independent business who provided individual race sponsorship.



“Having this partnership with Kinetica will provide opportunity to provide higher quality races and opportunities for athletes to gain Olympic qualification times ahead of Tokyo 2021.”



Pierce O’Callaghan, Project Director for World Athletics Continental Tour, World Indoor Tour, kindly provided support to the Belfast Irish Milers Meet in the quest to be awarded a European Permit.



“There has always been a great tradition of International athletics meetings in Belfast going right back to the 1900 when Ireland played host to Scotland in Cliftonville Park in Belfast,” he said.



“Following the disruption of the 2020 season the Belfast Irish Milers Meet now takes on an added importance with its late May 2021 date and will be a critical stop on the road to the Tokyo for Irish and International athletes alike.



“Meeting Director Eamonn Christie has worked diligently to build up the quality of the meeting to world class standards attracting some of the best athletes in the world over the last couple of years deserves great credit for his initiative and energy.”



The 2021 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Kinetica has been welcomed by European Athletics.



“We at European athletics are delighted to welcome Belfast Irish Milers onto the European track and field calendar.” confirmed Quentin Pirlet, Projects & Events coordinator at European Athletics.



“Over the past number of years, meeting director Eamonn Christie and his small team have shown great initiative and enthusiasm in building a strong athletics meeting which is open and inclusive and meets all the high standards you need to obtain a European athletics permit and we look forward to working together with Belfast Irish milers meet in 2021 and beyond.”

