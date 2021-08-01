Multicultural Mela returns but no Botanic carnival due to Covid

BELFAST’S biggest celebration of cultural diversity, the Belfast Mela, will be hosting a seven-day festival in August with events planned across the city.

Highlights of this year’s Belfast Mela include a spectacular free ‘Mini Mela’ celebration on Saturday 28 August – as current Covid restrictions would make a return to Botanic Gardens for the traditional Mela format unworkable until 2022 – with a spectacular free outdoor cinema showing Danny Boyle classic Slumdog Millionaire fused together with live Bollywood dance.

Earlier in the week a host of events including the first Global Ceili of its kind in the city will take place; as well as a spectacular Luminate large scale outdoor lighting event in CS Lewis Square; Taste the World at St George’s Market; as well as lunchtime tasting tours; a beautiful evening of Sufi Music at St Anne’s Cathedral and Wonder Walks – an immersive family storytelling experience.

Adriana Morvaiova, Chair of the Appreciating Cultural Exchange (ACE) group at festival sponsors Sensata Technologies, said: “As a global company, we are very proud of our diverse workforce. We know that we are smarter together.

“That’s why we are delighted to continue our support for the Belfast Mela and its goal to celebrate the richness of culture that we have in Northern Ireland. It’s great to see it adapt this year to a week long celebration with lots of events for all the family.”

Nisha Tandon, Director, Arts Ekta said: “We are delighted that for the third year running Sensata Technologies is once again our title sponsor, sharing our vision for a society that respects different cultures and communities in Northern Ireland.”



The 15th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies starts on Monday 23 August and runs until Sunday 29 August with a variety of events lined up each day.



Full details of this year’s Belfast Mela programme are available now at here.