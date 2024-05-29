Belfast rally to take place tonight after Israeli attack on Rafah

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: The rally has been organised by the Belfast Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign

A RALLY will be held in Belfast city centre on Wednesday evening to demand an end to the Israeli assault on Rafah.

An Israeli strike and resulting fire killed at least 45 Palestinians – many of them women, children at a camp in Rafah for displaced people on Sunday.

The rally in Belfast on Wednesday will take place at 7pm outside Erskine House, the headquarters of the Northern Ireland Office (NIO).

It has been organised by the Belfast Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Sue Pentel, from the group explained: "We are all haunted by images of Sunday night’s attack on displaced families in Rafah who were sheltering in tents in a designated safe zone. Human beings including babies, burned alive and torn apart.

"This attack just two days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to halt its military offensive.

"By completely ignoring this latest, and all previous ICJ rulings, Israel has shown the world its intention to continue the Rafah offensive and the genocide with deliberate attempt.

"Over 36,000 Palestinians have now been killed, including 16,000 children and over 81,000 injured, many of them disabled for life, in Israel's brutal assault on Gaza. Enough is enough.

🇮🇪 🇵🇸 The Irish tricolour and the flag of Palestine both flying proudly at Leinster House today on a historic day as Ireland finally, after decades of people campaigning, recognises the State of Palestine.



✌️Palestine will be free. pic.twitter.com/avLRqUB6Yu — Luke O’Riordan (@luke_oriordan) May 28, 2024

"While the recognition of the Palestinian state by Ireland, Norway and Spain is welcome this is a time for action not words, for sanctions. Israel can only continue this war with the political, financial and military support of the US and the Western powers.

"Despite words of concern, Rishi Sunak and the Tory government continue to send arms to Israel, continue to trade with Israel and have yet to restore UNRWA funding, thus

directly supporting Israeli Apartheid's attempt to starve the Palestinian population into submission. They have also failed to call for an immediate permanent ceasefire.

"We have organised this rally to demand an end to the assault on Rafah, an immediate permanent ceasefire and an immediate halt to the British arms trade with Israel.

"We call on the NI Assembly and the Westminster Parliament to implement meaningful sanctions and to divest from companies profiting from this genocide and to boycott Israeli goods.

"While we welcome the recent NI Assembly motion calling for an immediate ceasefire, recognition of a Palestinian state and an arms embargo on Israel -– words are no longer enough."

The rally will be addressed by Patrick Corrigan from Amnesty International and a member of the Palestinian community.