Feeling festive with Ben Madigans Christmas Fayre

CHRISTMAS TRADITION: Co Antrim Turkey, Ham and Stuffing with all the trimmings at Ben Madigans

WITH the festive season upon us Christmas has come early at a popular North Belfast Bar and Restaurant.

This week, Ben Madigans launched their Christmas Fayre menu, offering a wide range of starters, main courses and desserts, perfect for that family meal, catch-up with friends or Christmas party.

The menu is priced at two courses for £24.95 or three courses for £29.95, Monday to Friday from 12-4pm.

It is available at all other times, with two courses for £29.95 or three courses for £34.95.

The Christmas menu builds on everything Ben Madigans has been about since its refurb and re-opening four years ago. It is a great pub but also a solid neighbourhood restaurant. This is pub food but upgraded, finer, more classy and very well thought out.

Ahead of its launch, myself and three colleagues went along at lunchtime this week to sample the Christmas menu.

We ordered a selection of the starters to share – Homemade Fishcakes with sapphire rocket salad and a lemon dressing; Chicken Liver Pate with toasted sourdough, crisp salad, red onion and cranberry chutney and Beef Short-rib cooked on the bone in a delicate truffle and BBQ jus.

It was a great way to start our visit, with special mention for the fishcakes (warning- they are pretty big!) as well as the ribs, with the meat slow-cooked so well it simply fell off the bone.

Homemade Fishcakes with sapphire rocket salad and a lemon dressing

For those wishing for something warm on a cold December day, starter options also include a lightly-spiced sweet potato soup served with homemade wheaten bread.

On to main courses, and if you have ever dined at Ben Madigans before, you will know their roast dinners are quite something.

We opted for the 12-hour slow-cooked Roast Silverside of Beef, herb-marinated and pan-seared Roast Chicken Supreme and the traditional Christmas staple of Co Antrim Turkey, Ham and Stuffing.

All of the above were served with mashed and roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables and rich gravy and were all exceedingly good in their own way. A special mention for the huge Yorkshire puddings and the wide range of vegetables. The portions are also pretty big and for the price, very good value indeed.

Another colleague, who is a regular visitor to Ben Madigans went for her favourite – the Pan-seared Sea-Bass served on a bed of champ with a cider and mushroom sauce and winter vegetables. She described it as "absolutely delicious" as always.

Pan-seared Sea-Bass served on a bed of champ with a cider and mushroom sauce and winter vegetables

For vegans, the main course option is a Vegan Nut Roast, served with baby boil potatoes, seasonal vegetables and vegan gravy.

The main course choices are completed with a 10oz Sirloin steak – this will set you back a £9 supplement charge.

Despite our bellies being almost full, there is always room for dessert and there are four choices on the Ben Madigans Christmas Fayre menu.

Our four diners decided to order all four and share them for good measure – Winter-spiced apple crumble with custard, Homemade Banoffee with vanilla ice-cream and berry compote, Winter Berry Meringue Nest with fresh cream, and finally Vegan Chocolate Brownie with winter berry compote.

Homemade Banoffee with vanilla ice-cream and berry compote

All four desserts just scream winter at you, full of festive flavour and accompanied fruits such as berries, strawberries and raspberries.

The December Christmas Fayre menu is a continuation of the excellent work the team at Ben Madigans are doing to deliver first-class food and dining experience to customers in North Belfast and beyond.

It is also worth mentioning Ben Madigans are also serving Festive Fries and I look forward to a return visit soon to try them.

From the simplest ingredients to the finest meals, Ben Madigans put provenance at the heart of the kitchen. Ben Madigan's is playing a central role in this part of the city and it deserves every success.

The Christmas Fayre menu is available now – book your table at www.benmadigansbar.com.