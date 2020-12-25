Best of the West on show as donations keep arriving

THE man behind the Foodstock Winter Appeal has thanked the community of West Belfast and beyond for their generosity.

SDLP rep Paul Doherty was speaking as donations still continued to arrive and be packed from St Matthias’ Church on the Glen Road this week ahead of December 25.

“The impact of Covid-19 has been truly devastating within communities right across the North,” he said. “But this pandemic has also brought to light that there are so many individuals and families trapped in the cycle of poverty. I hope that this is the last Christmas where people are left reliant on food banks.

“As a food bank operating in West Belfast, we have seen a massive increase in referrals and the number of people and families in need. Many families are also availing of help for the very first time after losing income or their job as a result of Covid. This has left many distressed as they struggle to provide food or toys for their children at Christmas. This is where our community has stepped up,” he said.

Paul told the Andersonstown News that he and other volunteers had been contacted by the public, local businesses, teaching and hospital staff, football clubs, schools and youth organisations asking us ‘what can we do help?’

"It has been inspiring to see this at first hand, how our community has come together to support those less fortunate and it sums up the type of community we are: a compassionate community, and one that is always looking out for each other.”

Paul spoke of how Foodstock is “100 per cent community led”.

“All donations come from within the community and are for the community who find themselves in need. We are a small operation, but our volunteers have the biggest hearts, often sacrificing time with their family for long hours in the lead up to Christmas and being a friendly face at the door of the vulnerable and elderly residents as they carry out deliveries.

“People often use the term ‘cross community’, but when it comes to poverty we are one community. Our community response team covers areas of West Belfast, Dunmurry, Whiterock, Falls to Woodvale. Some 30 volunteers have been supporting over 300 households with food parcels, cooked meals and essentials as well as toys, vouchers as we approach Christmas and the New Year.

"Over 400 Christmas dinners will also be provided to our most vulnerable and elderly residents over the Christmas period by our team.”

He added: “I visited the SSE Arena last week and was shocked at the volume of need across our city that was being catered for. We need a long-term plan to tackle poverty in the North; people have suffered for too long.

“I want to thank the people of West Belfast for their response in the last year and in the lead up to Christmas to people in need within our communities.

“We often see negative and unjust online comments and opinions about West Belfast below news stories and on Twitter. We should be proud of the way our community has stepped up and continues to help those around us in difficulty. The start of 2021 will be a challenging time for many, but our team is ready to support where there is need.”