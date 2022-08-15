FÉILE 2022: Biggest ever West Fest hailed as a success

AS the August Féile drew to a close, Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble has reflected on the runaway success of the annual festival.

“This year was a record year with record attendances across all of our events," he said.



“Over 350 events took place, including over 80 debates and discussions, 28 art exhibitions, four comedy nights, a host of literary, sporting and theatre events, a massive carnival parade with over 5,000 people in attendance, a series of family events and four 10,000 capacity outdoor concerts.



“Our nature and environment events, children's events, tours and walks also had record attendances this year."

Kevin Gamble said he was proud of the efforts to welcome the unionist community during Féile.



“This year, representatives from all communities were welcomed to Féile to have their voice heard. Representatives from unionist communities attended and took part in various panel discussions, as did representatives from minority ethnic communities and international visitors."



Kevin added that due to the hard work and commitment of Féile staff and volunteers, community organisations, political representatives and Belfast City Council, and the support of the local community, West Belfast was bonfire-free on August 8.

"All those involved in achieving this deserve praise. In past years these unwanted bonfires have brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour to the areas in which they were held," he continued.



“The benefit of the absence of these unwanted bonfires on the 8th of August is significant, as well as the positive images emanating from the Festival events showcasing Belfast in a positive light. There is also the considerable benefit to the city’s economy which the associated increase in visitor footfall and spending brings due to Féile. Over the last 34 years, Féile has a proven track record of delivering significant social and economic benefits to the city of Belfast, and this increases with each year that passes."

The Féile chief paid tribute to the community support which made the Féile possible.



“I want to thank the local community and those visiting the festival this year, nationally and internationally, our funders and sponsors, our venue partners and media partners, and in particular all those who attended Féile events and who make Féile the massive success that it is. Thank you to you all! As the dust settles on 2022, we are already planning for Féile 35 in August 2023! Watch this space!"