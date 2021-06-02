PPS Black Lives Matter decision exposes 'deeply rooted racism' within PSNI

ONE YEAR ON: Black Lives Matter activists at Custom House Square where one of last year's anti-racism protests took place. Pictured: Ivanka Antonva, Darragh Mackin, and Sinead Marmion (Back Row). Sipho Sibanda, Willetta Gabriel, and Tura Arutura.

A PUBLIC Prosecution Service (PPS) decision not to prosecute 14 people following Black Lives Matter protests last year has further exposed "deeply rooted racism" within the PSNI, an anti-racism activist has said.

The PPS said there was "no prospect" of convicting the individuals, who were questioned by the police under the Serious Crime Act 2007, for alleged Covid breaches in Belfast and Derry.

It added that the people in question were "seeking to safely exercise their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression on an important social issue".

Last year, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne was forced to apologise after a Police Ombudsman report found that the PSNI's handling of the protests was unfair and discriminatory.

Police had faced criticism after fining Black Lives Matter protesters for allegedly breaching Covid restrictions, while other gatherings – including a far-right demonstration at City Hall – did not face similar action.

Following the PPS decision, the PSNI has repeated the Chief Constable Simon Byrne's apology for any "anger, upset and frustration caused".

United Against Racism's Ivanka Antova, who was one of those facing prosecution, said the PSNI had shown "blatant discrimination" in disproportionately targeting members of the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) community.

At a press conference held in Custom House Square today, she said reports by the Police Ombudsman and the PPS had exposed "deeply rooted racism within the PSNI".

"This is a moment for the institutions at Stormont, the PSNI, and any other institution that claims to protect and respect equality and rights for black and minority ethnic people to act, because actions speak louder than words," she added.

Just hours ahead of last year's protests the Stormont Executive amended Covid-19 regulations to allow the PSNI to issue fines for breaches. Justice Minister Naomi Long subsequently backed the PSNI's policing of the event, which she described as "proportionate".

Tura Arutura, who was questioned for speaking at the protest in Custom House Square on June 6, today accused politicians of giving "cover to police".

"This hostile environment for people of colour has to stop," he stated.



"They discriminated against people of colour."

Following the PPS decision, PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said police had "unintentionally damaged" the confidence of the BAME community.

After having the threat of prosecution lifted, Sipho Sibanda dismissed police claims, adding that the PSNI actions were "deliberate".

"What we saw was the policing of black people and people of colour," she said.

Willetta Gabriel said the PPS decision lifted a "massive weight" off her shoulders.

"Today we got justice and are so thankful for that," she said.

Solicitor Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, said the PPS decision "vindicates" his clients and "the right to protest more generally".

He said it is "incumbent" on the Chief Constable to apologise to "each individual", who he said had been "put through a year of torment" for exercising a "fundamental right to protest".

He described Stormont's regulations as "poorly drafted, ill informed, and ill-advised."

"The reality is that on this very spot a year ago the police were told the correct lawful interpretation of the regulations," he revealed

"The police decided to ignore that advice."

In outlining its decision, the PPS said the Black Lives Matter Protests related to "a matter of important social concern, were peaceful, and were organised in a manner that sought to minimise any risk of transmission of the virus."

"For example, steps taken at the different protests included encouraging social distancing by arranging the attendance of stewards, marking the ground with chalk squares and delivering relevant announcements by loud speaker," it stated.

"Protestors were also encouraged to attend in smaller groups of no more than six; and masks and hand sanitiser were also made available."