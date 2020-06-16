Black Taxi tours are back in Belfast in July

THE Belfast Black Taxi Tours are to recommence on July 3. It comes after Monday’s announcement by the Executive that the date to reopen hotels and B&Bs has been brought forward.

The tours, which have proved incredibly popular among tourists from across the world over recent years, were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic but are now gearing up to resume business.

Brian Barr, from Belfast Taxis CIC, who operate the TaxiTrax Belfast Taxi Tours, said: “We are delighted to announce that we are now taking bookings again for our world famous Belfast Black Taxi Tours with tours recommencing on 3rd July.

“We have already had multiple bookings today alone from people who have hotel accommodation in Belfast in the months of July and August.

“We anticipate that most of our tour bookings in the next several months will come from tourists from across Ireland and Britain who want to get away for a few days without travelling too far.

“The number of tourists staying in Belfast has risen substantially over the last few years, and we had forecast that this year would be our busiest year in our history for taxi tours.

“The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic led us to take the decision in mid-March to suspend our tours for the foreseeable future.

“Now, the safe recovery is underway led by the Executive, and we are absolutely delighted that they have given the green light to hotels and B&Bs to reopen on 3rd July, which means we are now in the position to safely resume our tours and take new bookings for this summer and into the future.

“We have implemented measures in our taxis to ensure that tour passengers will be able to enjoy their tour experience safely.

“These include a Perspex screen in the front of the taxi between the driver and the front seat passenger, and an existing partition between the front section of the taxi and the back.

“We will also have a hand sanitiser station in all our Taxi Tour taxis along with safety signage throughout all taxis.

“We will be able to carry a maximum of six passengers on our Black Taxi tours with these safety measures in place.

“Our TaxiTrax Black Taxi tours include the famous Belfast mural tour, the Belfast city tour, and the Antrim Coast and Giants Causeway tour.

“You can book via our website at https://taxitrax.com/book-your-belfast-taxi-tour or by phone on 028 90 315777 or 07892716660.“