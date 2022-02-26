WATCH: Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta celebrate all teachers in Irish medium sector

COMHAIRLE na Gaelscolaíochta are long-term sponsors of the Blackboard Awards (Gradaim Scoth na Scoile), celebrating the immeasurably positive contribution of teachers and others in the Irish medium sector.

Based on the Falls Road, Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta helps promote, facilitate and encourage Irish-medium education and provides vital support to Irish-medium schools.

This year, we will be celebrating the 'beacons of hope' in our schools at the Blackboard Awards gala on 4 March and, as always, will have a particular focus on the incredible staff in our local Gaelscoileanna.

With Irish medium education firmly rooted in language immersion, long periods of home learning and a lack of official resources brought unique challenges to Gaeilgeoirí. However, beacons of hope in those schools have shown that that indelible mantra of the Irish language community - 'Ná habair é, déan é' (don't say it, do it) - continue to guide their tireless efforts.

Speaking to Belfastmedia.com in Irish, Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta CEO, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, said: "We're very proud to be able to support the Blackboard Awards every year.

"I think it's very important that we recognise the efforts of teachers and the entire sector, particularly when things are so challenging due to the impact of the pandemic. It was the schools that were at the coalface from the very beginning.

"There has been so much pressure on them because of a lack of teachers, and particularly in our sector because of a lack of resources. Despite all of that, our sector came through and without them our community and our areas would be much worse off, as would the lives of our young people. I say that, not only as CEO of Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta, but as parent whose children are in the sector, and I saw with my own eyes the difference that diligent teachers had on my own children.

"From the perspective of An Chomairle, we were very happy that we were able to launch a unique project, which looks specifically at the impact of the pandemic and provides additional support for principals, for teachers and the entire sector."

In 2021, the Blackboard Awards were forced to adopt an online-only model in response to the Covid restrictions but this year the in-person event will return — while observing protocols – when the Europa Hotel Belfast hosts the cream of our teaching heroes on Friday 4 March.