THE MOTOR MAN: BMW celebrating stunning set of award wins

BMW is celebrating a triumphant start to 2022 after winning more silverware than any other manufacturer at the 44th annual What Car? Awards, including five coveted category wins across the brand’s model portfolio.



The 3 Series, 4 Series Coupé, 4 Series Convertible, 5 Series and X5 xDrive45e were all recognised as best in their respective class, with BMW also winning a further eight ‘Best Buy’ awards and, the BMW Mini won the award for ‘Best Small Car Interior’.



The 330e and 530e retained their awards from 2021, taking home the highly contested ‘Executive Car of the Year’ and ‘Luxury Car of the Year’ awards respectively. The BMW 4 Series Coupé added another award to its collection as it was named ‘Coupé of the Year’, taking its total to nine UK industry awards since it was launched in October 2020.



The car was praised for its silhouette, suspension and driving pleasure, noting its bulletproof underpinnings from the 3 Series, and the judges thought it had a sexier silhouette, stiffer structure, and retuned suspension. In other words, what you lose in practicality, you gain (big time) in aesthetic appeal and driving pleasure. It was said to trounce its rivals in cornering with the standard suspension, and even more so with the M Sport set-up.



The 4 Series Convertible was named ‘Convertible of the Year’, with judges praising both the spacious interior and efficient petrol engine, stating that refinement was excellent in the 4 Series Convertible, whether you have the roof up or down. Plus, the roof is lighter than before, which contributes to it being even better to drive than its predecessor.



The BMW X5 xDrive45e impressed the judges with its “remarkable efficiency and long electric range”.



It won ‘Luxury SUV of the Year’ with the judges adding that the model was hard to beat as an overall package because it was “smooth, classy and luxurious”. The BMW iX won ‘Best Electric SUV for Long Distances’ and BMW iX3 secured ‘Best Electric SUV to Drive’. Finally, the BMW X5 xDrive45e also won ‘Best Plug-in Hybrid for Long Distances’.

Well done, BMW.

Puma still prowling the sports SUV uplands for Ford



FORD’S acclaimed Puma crossover and the rugged Ranger pick-up have won a number of classes in the What Car? Awards for 2022.



For the third successive year, the stylish Ford Puma has been voted What Car?’s ‘Small Sports Utility Vehicle of the Year’.



This is the third year in a row that it has won this award with apparently no rival coming close to taking its crown. “With its nippy acceleration and agile handling, the Puma puts a big smile on your face, yet you can buy it with your sensible hat on, too, thanks to its low CO2 emissions and excellent real-world fuel economy,” the judges remarked.



The newly launched Puma ST was voted What Car?’s 2021 ‘Sports SUV of the Year’, taking it for a second year running.



The eighth best-selling car in the UK last year, the Puma has continued to turn heads and provide the first taste of motoring for learner drivers after it became the first mild hybrid car offered by the AA Driving School. Picking up the hot SUV title again comes at a great time for the Puma ST, as the ST Gold Edition is about to the hit the road, alongside a ST-Line X Gold Edition.



Meanwhile, Ford’s versatile and eye-catching Ranger that has featured in What Car?’s pick-up category every year the magazine has judged this growing slice of the market is again What Car? ‘Pick-Up of the Year’, repeating its 2021 win. The Ranger’s segment share has grown from 20 per cent in 2016 to 40 per cent in 2021, now accounting for one in three pick-ups sold in the UK. It has been a best-seller since 2016 and remains Europe’s best-selling pick up truck.



Judges noted: “Despite having beefy suspension designed to carry payloads of more than a tonne, the Ranger rides in a far more civilised manner than rivals, whether lightly laden or loaded up with cargo. What’s more, it handles tidily, has a gutsy engine, and makes a lot of financial sense, thanks to attractive servicing costs and strong resale values.”





Loeb is in the air



SÉBASTIEN Loeb became the oldest winner of an FIA World Rally Championship round after grabbing a remarkable Rallye Monte-Carlo victory from the under the nose of his familiar old foe Sébastien Ogier on Sunday.



Ogier started the penultimate speed test of the four-day event with a lead of almost half a minute in his Toyota GR Yaris. But he limped to the finish with a front left puncture, allowing 47-year-old Loeb to reclaim a lead he had conceded to his fellow Frenchman on Saturday.

Loeb, driving a Ford Puma, stayed calm through the final test to win the opening round of the WRC’s new hybrid-powered era by 20.5 sec and seal his eighth Monte-Carlo success.



The Irish pair of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle got their 2022 season off to a fabulous start, finishing third in another Puma, justifying Malcolm Wilson’s faith in the Waterford driver. Breen's English Ford team-mate Gus Greensmith was fifth, and Welsh driver Elfyn Evans came home 21st after crashing his Toyota on Saturday.



Kalle Rovanperä won the Wolf Special Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a GR Yaris. Elfyn Evans scored four points in second in another Yaris, with Thierry Neuville taking three in third in a Hyundai i20 N.



Loeb secured two points in fourth, again heading Ogier who netted the final point in fifth. In WRC2, defending champion Andreas Mikkelsen claimed victory while Sami Pajari and Enni Mälkönen were the WRC3 winners.



The next round is Rally Sweden from February 24 to 27.