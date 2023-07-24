BOOK REVIEW: Re-emerging from the dreamlike depths of grief

GRIEF forever alters our reality; the landscape of our life made surreal. In the wake of losing someone we love, our questions are countless and seemingly unanswerable, but often our first question is this: how do we begin to traverse a world now distorted beyond recognition?

In his 2019 debut poetry collection, 'If All the World and Love Were Young' for which he was awarded the E.M. Forster Award and the Rooney Prize for Literature in 2020, esteemed poet and QUB (Seamus Heaney Centre) lecturer Dr Stephen Sexton unfolds an intimate exploration of grief’s surreal nature via the collision of worlds. Reality is vibrantly imbued with the fantastical virtual atmosphere found within the beloved 1990 Super Nintendo Entertainment System classic, Super Mario World.

Featuring a cover with a single pixelated in-game coin and a shade of blue reminiscent of the daytime sky shown in the highly popular Mario franchise, Sexton’s collection immediately introduces us to these blended worlds. The opening note provides context for the collection’s imagery by closely describing a photograph from summer 1998 taken by Sexton’s mother who passed away from cancer in 2012. A nine-year-old Sexton is playing Super Mario World at his family home; the room has a view of their garden, “along which a little river ran and, over the fields, a dense forest”.

Thus begins a sprawling collection of elegiac poetry structured around and titled after the game’s 72 wondrous levels set in worlds such as: ‘Vanilla Dome’, ‘Chocolate Island’, and ‘Star World’.

Starting with ‘Yoshi’s House’, throughout, the poems allude to/ directly address the readership: “I have gone to rescue my friends I’ll think of you and you and you.” Sexton is our guide in these ever-evolving worlds realized by mourning.

The depiction of the myriad locations, informed by the otherworldly virtual realms, recollections of his mother’s battle with cancer, and the sometimes serene, sometimes tempestuous outdoors, illustrates the poet’s intention not to escape his grief, but to manifest it unreservedly.

Whereas poetry is occasionally considered esoteric, gaming is dismissed merely as unproductive escapism. This collection is Dr. Stephen Sexton’s response; artistic mediums are made malleable by both universal and unique experiences. Storytelling invites interpretation and active participation.

For instance, in ‘Yoshi’s Island 4’, a family day out at a beautiful archipelago is recounted in stunning Mario-esque detail: “Salt water everywhere low tides undulate a flotsam of mines/ the archipelago aswim with joyful blue-white puffer fish”. At this time, Sexton’s mother on the seafront has begun her treatment: “the idle effacement of dying/ the many prickles of needles of many exotic compounds/ hormones and corticosteroids”.

Sexton’s collection is chock-a-block with intertextuality – literary, pop culture and beyond (avid gamers will be on the hunt for ‘easter-egg’-like Nintendo references). The collection takes its name from Sir Walter Raleigh’s ‘The Nymph’s Reply to the Shepherd’, a 1600s poem that parodied the pastoral poetry tradition, and concerned life’s impermanence.

Moreover, the striking fusion of reality and fantasy, fluidly achieved through poetic experimentation, is owed to Sexton’s ingenious emulation of the 16-bit SNES console (“16-bit refers to how much memory the system can process at one time”), having composed every line of poetry with 16 syllables.

Like pixels on a television screen, these words conceive bittersweet worlds; memories and images flow powerfully together, cascading into cathartic, lyrical compositions. When reading this collection, the resulting rhythm allows one to visualise Mario’s swift quest to save the princess from the evil Bowser and his Koopa Troopa goons. This serves to intensify the dichotomy of the grieving process’ inherent realism and surrealism – an arduous journey.

When in mourning, such activity can enable us to gradually re-emerge from the dreamlike depths of grief, back out into the world. We are not who we once were, but we may begin to live our lives again, as those that we loved would wish for us.

'If All the World and Love Were Young' by Stephen Sexton is published by Penguin Books (RRP: £10.99)