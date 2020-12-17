Book your pew for Mass: It will be a very different Christmas this year

DECEMBER 25 traditions will be different this year especially with regards the celebration of Christmas Mass.

Parish priest of St John’s Church on the Falls Road, Fr Martin Magill has told the Andersonstown News that there will be no public Christmas Eve Masses but that instead families and individuals can view the service from home as it will be streamed via the parish webcam.

Three Christmas Day Masses will take place at the church; however booking is essential to allow for Coronavirus restrictions to be adhered to.

“Different parishes will make different arrangements for their congregations. We talk about pastoral communities and the pastoral community that I am in there are five parishes,” explained Fr Magill. “The five are St Mary’s, St Peter’s, St Paul’s, Corpus Christi and St John’s."

Fr Magill said: “What we have decided to do, really out of safety concerns as we have so many people traditionally coming on Christmas Eve – I mean the churches are absolutely bunged – we have decided not to put on a Christmas Eve Mass or Masses in our churches.

"Other pastoral communities may put on Christmas Eve Masses but it will vary from pastoral community to pastoral community.”

Fr Magill said and the other parishes had spent “a long time” thinking of how to deliver the annual Christmas service to parishioners.

“I will stream our Christmas Eve vigil Mass from 6pm and it will be available for people to watch at home. On Christmas Day we will have three Masses at 9.30am, 11am and 12.30pm to accommodate people, these must be pre-booked to allow us to configure the church,” he said.

He continued: “At the weekend we asked parishioners to sign up for one of the three Masses that they wanted to come to. People should not turn up to a church on Christmas Day unless they have booked a place. We will be launching our booking system on Thursday and we will be asking people how many people will be on their party and we will configure the church to accommodate this.

“We have 36 ‘units’, an individual would take up one, same for a family of five, a lot will depend on the configuration. If you are from the same household or social bubble you only need to book one space.

“You must book a place with us whether it’s over the phone, in the church or online.”

Fr Magill spoke of how this year “has been a difficult one for so many people”.

“For people who have had family members die, three members of the one family died who were connected to this parish. I have had so many conversations with so many parishioners who say next year can’t come quickly enough. There is that sense of looking forward to something better in 2021.

“It really has been a struggle this year to keep a sense of Advent. One of the themes of Advent, which is timely and very appropriate, is about ‘waiting’. That waiting message, wait until we are through this worst of this, wait and follow the guidance, hold off so to speak before we start hugging all around us.

“The way we celebrate Christmas is going to be very different. The true meaning of Christmas is to remember the simplicity of what we are celebrating. The message is the God that we believe in, is the God who cares for us and who sent his son to give us that message.”

Fr Magill said that St John’s church has erected a 12-foot ‘Blessing Tree’ within its grounds as a way to give thanks for someone who has been a “blessing to us”.

“We are asking people to sponsor a light and in return give them a specially designed Christmas card which one of our Primary Seven St Kevin’s children made for us. The idea behind it is that good things continue to happen.”

To book a place for one of the St John’s Christmas Day Masses telephone 02890 314112 or visit stjohnsfallsroad.org