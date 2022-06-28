WATCH: Flying high as Belfast International Airport back Best of the West

COME FLY WITH ME: Our reporter James McCarthy with Chris Horner from Belfast International Airport

BELFAST International Airport are onboard as one of our business partners for the 2022 Best of The West awards.

Situated just 20 minutes away from West Belfast, the airport is the largest in the North with flights to almost 50 destinations and growing across Europe and America.

Speaking ahead of the award ceremony this Friday, Belfast International Airport Projects Director Chris Horner, said: "Belfast International Airport is pleased to support Best of the West awards this year for its first full capacity event since Covid-19.

"As a large employer in Northern Ireland, we recognise the important role that each person plays and how their contribution is key for any organisation to develop and grow.

"It's been a tough few years for businesses across every sector but we are encouraged to see how particularly local businesses have adapted and are more innovative than ever."

Chris added that local businesses have always been the heart and soul of communities across the North bringing expertise, plenty of character and independence to our towns.

"They have the ability to bring people together where often others cannot. We commend all nominees this year for everything they bring and more to West Belfast," he continued.

"As a large employer, we understand the importance in providing careers for those in the surrounding areas such as West Belfast.

"At Belfast International Airport we are currently recruiting for Airport Police, Customer Service Agents and Car Park Driving positions. There are also a number of vacancies across the airport site through our service partners including roles in security, hospitality and retail, all are available via the website."