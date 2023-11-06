Boxing: Belfast fans in for a treat, Conlan insists

Jamie Conlan has paid tribute to the fighters on the December 2 card for being willing to roll the dice INPHO

DECEMBER 2 is gearing up to be a night to remember for fight fans according to Jamie Conlan.

Initially, his Conlan Boxing outfit were planning on leading with the 'Battle of Belfast' welterweight clash between Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker, but although that seemed enough to draw a huge crowd to the SSE Arena, the night has been elevated further.

His younger brother, Michael, has penned a promotional deal with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn's outfit have come on board with the show that will see him top the bill in a WBA super-featherweight International clash with former European featherweight champion Jordan Gill, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Caoimhin Agyarko returns to fight in his home city for the first time since 2019 when he and Troy Williamson will throw-down at light middleweight after a period of verbal sparring.

Sean McComb is up against former gym-mate Sam Maxwell at light-welterweight and if the McKenna versus Crocker showdown isn't enough in terms of a local derby, then there is another with Gerard Hughes and Ruadhan Farrell set to tangle.

"I think we are in for a treat," Conlan predicts.

"From top to bottom, every fight has its own story to tell. It's rare you have fighters on both sides taking this calibre of fight, so everyone who has taken one of these 50-50 fights is a credit.

"There is great significance on the TV portion on the card but even off TV, when we look at the six-round fight between Gerard Hughes and Rudy Farrell, there's another with great significance to their career.

"It grabs the imagination of the fan as they don't know who is going to win. There are different opinions on each fight and how they could go, but that's what we want from this sport.

"People don't fall in love with this sport when you can look at the bout sheet before the night starts and can tell exactly how it is going to go.

"This is what we need as it gets more fans into it and I think every fight will deliver in its own way; whether sheer brutality or boxing masterclasses. We have it all I store for December 2."

Initially, Michael Conlan, who is now training under highly-decorated Cuban Pedro Diaz in Miami, was not in line to fight in his home city in December, but the Matchroom link-up changed all that and he will indeed return to the scene of his defeat to IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez in May.

"There were discussions to do Tyrone vs Crocker and Michael's situation was working itself out, not on the same page," Conlan continued.

"We weren't really looking at December 2 as the date for Michael, but we had it booked for our own show and we working out the budget for that.

"Then we were in discussions with DAZN to pick up the rightism then the two coincided so it made the show go from good to great. Michael against Jordan Gill is what Matchroom brought to the table and to get to work with them is fantastic.

"Everyone on the show is a big fight on a massive platform, so they can push their career forward."

Gill is a solid comeback opponent whose own career hangs in the balance after losing his European title to Kiko Martinez last year, so it is certainly. twin or bust assignment for both men.

Should the come through this test, then there will be a decision to be made in terms of remaining at 130lbs or dropping back to featherweight, but those thoughts couldn't be further from their minds at present.

"Mick signed with Matchroom for the next number of fights and his path to a world title fight will be planned in due course," Conlan confirmed.

"This is the biggest fight of his career because of what's on the line and what hangs in the balance.

"We can only look at this fight and that's why we aren't looking any further ahead with him, but after December 2 we will plan the next move."

His sibling opted to part ways with coach, Adam Booth, in the wake of the Lopez defeat and after a trial run with a number of coaches in the Unites States, opted for Diaz.

Of course, his link-up with Booth came after the start of his career began in California under Manny Robles when he felt that being so far away from home with a young family was not idea.

Returning across the pond is a little easier, according to Jamie, who feels Miami is the best place he can be as he looks to rebuild once more.

"It's different but he is a different man to the one that went over in 2017," he stressed.

"He went then with a young family and a pregnant fiancé, so there was more on the plate.

"Now, he's a mature athlete who has seen and done a lot, so he is able to handle what is thrown at him.

"He's a different animal back in the States and really enjoying it. Miami is a great place for sparring with a lot of the good Cubans who go there."

Kurt Walker will not feature at the SSE Arena this time around, but there are moves being made to ensure the Lisburn man tastes actin before the end of the year and then steps up in spring with a potential first title fight to get him on the ladder to bigger opportunities.

Fearghus Quinn, who moved to 8-0 with a victory over Alex Sandro Duarte in the United States last weekend, and Georgia O'Connor will feature on the night as Conlan looks to bring them further into the limelight to carry the torch going forward, while Padraig McCrory is in recovery from the hand injury that has plagued him throughout the year.

"Fearghus is someone I'd like to see become a headline act next year," Conlan outlined.

"He'll be challenging for his own titles and has a good following from Belleeks who come up to every show. There are one or two nights we've started to plan for quarter one and quarter two of next year at places like the Ulster Hall, Girdwood or the Waterfront Hall for fighters like Fearghus and Kurt who are coming through and on the verge of doing big things."