Boxing: Cacace is only interested in big risks and rewards

Anthony Cacace wants a test on May 27 that will propel him towards a showdown with one of the big names in the super-featherweight division Queensbury Promotions

A NUMBER of weeks ago, Anthony Cacace took to social media to relay his frustration at the lack of certainty as to when he would box again.

Andersonstown’s ‘Apache’ had spent six weeks training under Iain Mahood with the understanding he would have a fight date nailed down, but with nothing seemingly on the horizon for the IBO super-featherweight champion, there was no option but to down tools and wait for the call.

It’s said the best things come to this who wait and the frustration has quickly turned to delight as Cacace leaned that he is to defend his title at the SSE Arena on May 27 on the Lopez-Conlan undercard - his first outing back in his home city since a points win at the same venue over Santiago Bustos in February 2015.

Much has happened since then as there have been numerous changes in terms of trainers and management, while he has gone on the road to win Celtic, British and then that IBO title with a career-best display against Michael Magnesi in Manchester last September.

“A lot has happened since then (2015), but it’s great just to be offered a shot at something like this,” he said.

“Michael Conlan fighting for a world title in Belfast - you saw what the Falls Park was like - it’s going to be amazing and I’m just glad to be a part of it.

“I had to fight for the British title (away), Celtic title over in Scotland so it’s nice to be able to finally do it in front of the home crowd.

“People have wanted to see me but couldn’t travel, so now they can as it’s Belfast and the Odyssey. Where I’m at now with the IBO title adds a bit more excitement to it.”

At 34 years of age, Cacace has no time to waste and he wants big fights and opportunities that bring the rewards, both financially and in terms of legacy.

The IBO belt sits on the fringes of the four main world straps, so Cacace wants to blast his way into a huge opportunity against one the division’s top dogs: Hector Luis Garcia (WBA), O’Shaquie Foster (WBC), Shavkat Rakhimov (IBF) and Emanuel Navarrete (WBO).

He enjoys a ranked fourth by the IBF, 13th by the WBO and 10th by the WBA, meaning he is eligible to challenge for those belts off the call comes, but a big win on May 27 would boost his chances and he wants an opponent who will propel him higher.

England’s Archie Sharp and Dublin’s Jono Carroll have been mooted as potential rivals next month, but Cacace has revealed that neither are likely to answer the call.

In a way, being avoided is something of a backhanded compliment, but such gestures do nothing to pay the bills or help climb the ladder.

“Who wants compliments?” he argued.

“I want paid so don’t tell me how good I am, just tell me how much I’m getting.

“It’s a good division and I’m well-ranked by the governing bodies, but none of them (rivals) want to fight. Archie Sharp, Jono Carroll or any of them, but the facts are that they won’t happen as Archie priced himself out. He just doesn’t want it and I’d say Jono doesn’t want it either as it’s been offered to them.

“It just has to make sense (on May 27). It needs to be a decent name or an eliminator on the line because I’m number four with the IBF and there is (Charly) Suarez who just had a final eliminator. There is him or others, so as long as it makes sense to move me forward, I don’t mind.

“I’m at the age where they all need to be hard and good performances, so I know what I need to be doing from here on in. I’ll just do what I do and hopefully I can move forward to a world title shot.”

