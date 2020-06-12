Boxing champs on hand to support mental health fundraiser

WEST Belfast boxing titans Tommy McCarthy and Paddy Gallagher are lending their support to a local mental health fundraising initiative.

People of all ages and of all abilities are being encouraged to take part in the Lenadoon Community Counselling Service’s ‘Walk and Talk’ – a 5k or 10k challenge – where participants can walk, run or cycle with another person to talk to whilst keeping fit, and all for a very good cause.

Lenadoon Community Forum’s Michael Doherty explained that those taking part are being asked to adhere to the two-metre social distancing guidelines and that the exercise can be completed over a period of days rather than on just one occasion.

https://t.co/DB7fAOxy2i please help glen parent youth club raise funds to help youth mental health & counselling — Tommy McCarthy (@Tommymac90) June 10, 2020

“All of those taking part are being asked to donate a £5 sponsorship all of which will go towards the costs of counselling sessions provided by Lenadoon Counselling Services for individuals with mental health, depression, anxiety or suicidal feelings,” he said.

Youth Leader with Glen Parent Youth Group Robert Sands, who organised the fundraising initiative, thanked the two boxers for their support and said that both men are not the only sporting heroes taking part as the initiative also has the backing of local soccer, Gaelic and other sporting clubs in the area, who are encouraging their members and their players to rise to the challenge.