Boxing: Conlan to return against Marriaga at the SSE Arena on August 6

Conlan will aim to bounce back from defeat to Leigh Wook in their epic battle back in March INPHO

FORMER world title challenger Miguel Marriaga will be the man in the opposite corner on August 6 when Michael Conlan returns to action at the SSE Odyssey Arena.

'Return of the Mick' was initially planned for the Falls Park, but this Féile and Phobail event in association with Top Rank and Conlan Boxing will now head to the city's docklands where upwards of 9,500 will pack in as the West Belfast man aims to bounce back from March's defeat to Leigh Wood and put himself right back into the world title mix.

Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs), from Arjona, Colombia, is a three-time world title challenger, falling short to Nicholas Walters and Oscar Valdez at featherweight and Vasiliy Lomachenko in an August 2017 bid for the WBO junior lightweight crown.

'The Scorpion' is 5-2 since the Lomachenko fight and returns to featherweight following a decision loss last December to junior lightweight contender Eduardo Ramirez.

It is most certainly the credible opponent that was promised by Conlan and his team as he looks to get back on track as Marriaga is a dangerous puncher who has shared the ring with the very best in the sport.

“I’m very excited to be back fighting in my beloved Belfast,” Conlan said.

"Miguel is a great fighter, and together we'll give the fans a memorable night at The SSE Arena. This bout will get me straight back in the mix for world titles, and I’m relishing the task at hand.”

It has been anticipated it would be another night in the Falls Park, but logistical issues forced the venue switch with the Féile atmosphere going under a roof for this year, which will generate a cauldron-like atmosphere and should prove to be a very special occasion.

“The road back for Michael starts with Miguel Marriaga," said Jamie Conlan, CEO of Conlan Boxing.

"Miguel is a dangerous man and one of the biggest punchers in the division who has mixed it up at the very top.

"August 6 will be another electric night in the city in what is becoming an annual Irish boxing tradition with Michael's fight night at the Féile festival. The goal remains the same. Michael Conlan will be Ireland’s next world champion.”

Conlan's promoter and chairman of Top Rank, Bob Arum, added: “There is no place like home, and we are thrilled that Mick will get another chance to perform in front of the tremendous Belfast fans.

“With a win over a solid opponent like Marriaga, he’ll once again be contending for a featherweight world title in short order.”

Promoted by Top Rank and Conlan Boxing, tickets go on sale next Friday (June 10), and can be purchased at ticketmaster.co.uk.