Boxing: Crocker set for home return as Walker gears up for another solid test

IT'S ticking towards two years since Lewis Crocker last boxed back in his native Belfast, but the South Belfast man is ready to return at the Falls Park on Friday when he tangles with Greyvin Mendoza.

In November 2021, 'The Croc' cut through Artem Haroyan in seven rounds to retain the WBO European welterweight title, but instead of pushing on, his career stalled with 2022 a write-off.

There was a move in camp to Adam Booth, but that didn't work out and he has since relocated to Glasgow and coach Billy Nelson.

It has proven fruitful so far with a pair of comeback wins in quick succession and now he is ready to return home with Greyvin Mendoza (7-6-3) the man in the away former for an eight-round contest on the undercard of Padraig McCrory vs Steed Woodall as part of the Féile Fight Night.

"I'm buzzing for Friday," said Crocker.

"It's great to be back in Belfast fighting. The last time I was here, the atmosphere was amazing, as it always is in Belfast.

"I've been to all the Falls Park fights and that atmosphere is amazing too, so it's great to be back and active again. I've had two fights in quick succession. I'm fit, full of energy and happy, so I'm looking forward to putting on a good performance on Friday."

Also on the Féile undercard, Lisburn's Kurt Walker bids ti improve to 8-0 when he takes on Jayro Fernando Duran (15-14) over eight rounds at featherweight.

The Nicaraguan, who now boxes out of Spain, is no slouch and took former world champion Kiko Martinez the distance two years ago, a clear sign of his durability and ring IQ.

Walker has not been hanging around since his pro debut at the beginning of 2022, moved along superbly by Conlan Boxing with some decent tests he has passed.

This is another and the Tokyo Olympian, who was initially slated to fight Mike Jurik this week, is aware he has another test with 14 of Duran's wins coming inside the distance.

"There was a bit of a change in opponent," he confirmed on Wednesday.

"Somebody did a runner or something happened, but they've got me this super-featherweight (Duran) who is tough and went the distance with Kiko Martinez.

"He's had a few knockouts, been knocked out a few times, but if you can go the distance with Kiko, you must be tough enough as he can bang and gets people out of there, so it will be another tough fight and I'm looking forward to it."

Walker's performances have improved each time and his most recent win in May against Maicol Velazco was his best yet, coming so close to a stoppage.

Of course, he would dearly love a win inside the distance on Friday, but that is not the basic requirement as banking rounds will do no harm either with a first title belt coming into view.

"I think last time out, it had just been five weeks since Galway (against Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira) and that was the toughest fight I've had and will have for a long time, but it set me up nicely for Belfast," he reflected.

"I tried some different stuff for the first time, which was good. I was a bit disappointed I didn't put him away, but that's the way it goes.

"A lot of people said it should have been stopped, but I kept putting it on him and on him, then had to take a 10-second breather.

"I'm not too fussed on stoppages. You can't buy experience and win you do the eight rounds, it is good. It's nice to get knockouts and paid for a one-round demolition. If I get the knockout, I'm happy and if I box well I'm also happy, so the good performance is all that matters."

A title shot is likely to arrive before the end of the year and for a belt that will get him on the ladder towards even greater opportunities.

Although he may have moved into the pro game a little later than many, he has made great strides and is well placed to continue his ascent should he take care of business against Duran this week.

"It could be something like a WBO Inter-Continental fight, something to get me a ranking and then onto a big fight in 2024, either British level, Irish level, European level, just something to get my name in there," he revealed.

"I'll be 29 in 2024, but I feel like I'm only getting started. I've never really done S&C, but I'm now improving by little bits every time.

"I will have a break after this, but maybe another eight-rounder in October maybe and then the big one in December."

Top of the bill on Friday is the super-middleweight showdown between McCrory and Woodall with Sean McComb's defence of the WBO light-welterweight title against Alejandro Moya the chief support.



