Boxing: Farrell and Hughes to settle their differences once and for all

Ruadhan Farrell and Gerard Hughes fought to a draw in December 2023, so they have a chance to settle the argument in Saturday’s rematch Pic by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

‘Point of Pride’ (SSE Arena, Saturday from 5pm on Matchroom Before the Bell from 5pm)

If there is no grudge between the cruiserweights involved in their derby on Saturday, the same can’t be said for another domestic clash on the bill as Ruadhan Farrell and Gerard Hughes meet in a rematch over eight rounds at super-bantamweight (approx 6pm).

In December 2023, they met at the SSE Arena with a draw declared, but there was a sense that Hughes was much the happier of the two with that verdict, as the general consensus as ringside was that Farrell had done more than enough.

But that was then and since, ‘Rudy’ has been the one to push on, claiming the BUI Celtic title in a fight-of-the-year contender against Connor Kerr as Hughes boxed in a four-rounder on the same Ulster Hall card in March - the last outing for the Ballycastle-based ‘Short Fuse’ who grew up in the west of the city.

The rematch between the pair was due to take place in August, but fell through at the last minute with Farrell instead going in against Kerr for a second time later in the year to land the Irish title.

But the return meeting between the pair was always inevitable with unfinished business to be resolved and here they are, back at the scene of their first meeting on another Matchroom card.

"I think everyone in here would agree with me in saying I won the first fight, so on Saturday night he’ll be going to the canvas again," said Farrell, whose record stands at 6-1-1 - his defeat also coming at the ‘Odyssey back in 2022 when he faced Colm Murphy.

"Do you (addressing Hughes) believe you won the fight? You didn’t win three rounds, you were lucky to get one. On Saturday night it’s over, you are going back to small hall shows. I think I’m improving, on Saturday night I think I win by stoppage."

The New Lodge man has improved with each outing and is riding the crest of a wave going into this rematch.

He was the one wearing the look of disappointment when a draw was declared in 2023 against Hughes, and it may be the case he will be more aggressive this time to take the matter out of the referee’s hands by the end.

Certainly, Hughes (5-0-1) is expecting as much and will see this as his opportunity to silence critics who feel he got a massive stroke of good fortune in 2023.

“The one thing I learned from the first fight is I need to keep my hands up," he said.

"Fair play - Ruadhan has had a good run since we fought, but I’ve not stopped training since that fight and I hope to go out and show my improvements.

"I walked to you with my hands down around my balls and you didn’t get rid of me. I’m bringing the same fight on Saturday night, I know nothing else, but this time I will have my hands up."

Early on Saturday, there is another opportunity for rising Belfast star Jack O’Neill to shine in a super-bantamweight contest against Mohammed Wako.

‘Wacko Jacko’ made the first real statement of his career at the Ulster Hall in January when stopping experienced journeyman Luke Fash in the opening round and a similar performance should see his stock rise further.

Also in action is Tipperary lightweight Shauna Browne, who takes on fellow-undefeated Elif Nur Turhan in a world title eliminator, while Matchroom prospect Aaron Bowen is in six-round middleweight action against Juan Cruz Cacheiro.