Boxing: Frustrated McKenna in limbo as BUI pull plug on RDS show

Tyrone McKenna is hopeful the fight against Nicholas Esposito can be rescheduled soon

A FRUSTRATED Tyrone McKenna said he hopes his axed IBO welterweight title fight with Nicholas Esposito, planned for this Saturday at the RDS Arena in Dublin, can be rescheduled soon.

Last week, the Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI) withdrew its backing for the event that was a co-promotion between Conlan Boxing and McEleney Promotions, leaving fighters, fans, trainers and organisers in limbo.

It was a hammer blow to all involved as the news came after the fighters had completed the heavy lifting of their respective training camps and were looking forward to what was gearing up to be a big night of action with a number of domestic dust-ups also set.

But despite the organisers looking for a way to resolve the issue, their efforts would amount to nothing – even an offer to push the card back one week to September 23 to iron out what problems existed.

“As far as the Boxing Union of Ireland is concerned they withdrew the licence to promote the event in the RDS,” BUI Chairman, Mel Christle confirmed on Friday.

“They (BUI) have offered a meeting with the promoter in early October.”

October is the new date when McKenna is hoping he and Esposito can lock horns as he said his camp ahead of the fight couldn’t have gone any better and after 13 months out of the ring due to Liam Taylor falling ill before a planned fight in December, he was certain of a career-best performance to set up a big night in Belfast on December 2.

Now, he and manager Jamie Conlan will discuss what the options are but the West Belfast man is eager to step between the ropes within weeks.

“The plan was to fight and win this belt, then be back in December,” he lamented.

“The Lewis Crocker fight could even have been made for then, but now I don’t know when I will be fighting and if it will be Esposito or not.

🚨IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



After trying everything we could, with numerous attempts to revive the show, we sadly have been left with no other choice to cancel!



Please see OFFICIAL statement!



Conlan Boxing Promotions🥊 pic.twitter.com/oranipOIKh — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) September 8, 2023

“I haven’t spoken to him (Esposito) personally, but I know they are still keen on making the fight happen on a new date, so ideally that will happen as soon as possible as we are both ready to go, whether that’s a rearranged date for this or another show.

“I’ll be staying in the gym so I will be ready as soon as possible, hopefully October, then take three or four weeks off and get back into camp for December as I don’t want to waste this camp. I want to make sure my weight stays good and I’m ready, so it’s just a waiting game now.

“I’m 33 now, so it’s not like I’m young. I’ve had 13 months inactivity and that’s time wasted for me at this stage, plus the camps where I’ve been boxing lethally.”

Issues leading up to fights are nothing new with injuries, withdrawals and other complications seeing delays and cancellations, but that doesn’t make things any easier.

McKenna admitted the frustration of this latest setback has left him questioning what to do in terms of his career, but he’s keen to get back in the ring immediately and look to see what he can achieve before hanging up his gloves.

“Sometimes you wonder what the point is and if I should just go get a job with regular pay, but you just have to get on with it,” he insists.

“This is boxing and I’ve been unlucky as it’s now happened twice over the past six or seven months.

“You just have to try and get another fight, another date and hope for the best, but then you are never fully confident of a fight until you are in the ring.”