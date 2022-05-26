Boxing: Hale reaches last eight at European Championships

JP Hale is one win away from the podium at the European Elite Boxing Championships in Armenia as yesterday the Star ABC lightweight scored a 3-2 split decision win over number three seed, Arslan Khataev.

Hale was just the crisper and more effective over the course, while proving his grit in the final round to withstand an onslaught from the Finnish fighter in the final round.

It was a bright start from Hale, landing to the body and finding a home for the jab against his southpaw opponent.

The Star ABC man appeared to be controlling the distance well and had a very good variety to his work with the lead left twice landing, but Khataev had his moments too with Hale getting the nod from just three of the five judges when it appeared he deserved a little more.

A pair of hard rights stung Khataev early in the second, but the response was a solid right and uppercut with Hale leaning against the ropes, suggesting we were in for another close round.

Again, it was the North Belfast man who was having the better of it with his work cleaner and this time it was four of five judges giving him the nod to put him into a very healthy lead on three cards heading into the final frame.

Khataev had to up the work rate and seemed to be sitting down on his shots, thudding home to the body, but Hale finished well to see it out and advance into Friday's quarter-final against Georgia's Artyush Gomtsyan.

On a busy day for the Irish, there were mixed results as team captain Adam Hession's interest in the tournament ended with a 4-1 split decision loss to Belgium's Vasile Usturoi in their 57kg last 16 bout.

There was better news earlier in the day as both Gabriel Dossen and Sean Mari advanced into their respective quarter-finals.

Dossen advanced in the 75kg division with a hugely impressive victory over number four seed, Mofid Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria, while at 51kg, Mari eliminated number three seed Omer Ametovic thanks to a 4-1 split victory over the Serbian.