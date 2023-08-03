Boxing: McComb wary of Moya threat in Féile title defence

Sean McComb is delighted to be back at the Falls Park for a third time INPHO

PARKING the outside noise and focussing on the job at hand is imperative for Sean McComb as he gets ready to make the second defence of the WBO European light-welterweight title against Alejandro Moya on Friday.

Appearances at the Falls Park are nothing new to the Turf Lodge man who is aiming to make it a hat-trick of wins at the Féile Fight Night having triumphed in 2019 and 2021

This time, he acts as chief support and that will bring some added pressure, but the task remains the same.

The temptation is always to try to impress too much on home soil and on such a huge occasion, McComb is aware he has to concentrate on Moya and nothing else.

It has been a long road back to this point following his sole career defeat to Gavin Gwynne a couple of years ago and although there were some mitigating factors in that reverse, it still sent him a few steps back.

No longer was he one of the star attractions on a card as he was relegated to early in the evening, but took his licks and battled back.

Returning with a title to defend is guaranteed to see the lights shine a little brighter, but while he is thrilled to be back in the Falls Park, the only way to truly enjoy the occasion is by having the hand raised at the end.

“It’s such a great atmosphere and a great night,” he agreed.

“The support we receive from the community is brilliant, so it’s good to give something back.

“I’ve been here before, done it before and know what it’s all about. I know how to dial in when I need to and know I have to stay switched on and focussed on the task at hand.

“For me, the main thing is if you want to enjoy it, you have to win. You’re fighting at the Féile, in your back garden, so you don’t want to lose.

“It’s really important for me to be switched on, be professional throughout it all including the build-up, know what my task and tactics are on the night and do what I need to do.”

McComb claimed the belt with a points win over Zsolt Osadan back in December and then made a first defence live on Sky Sports against Kaisee Benjamin in an entertaining battle on enemy soil.

So now he returns to the Falls Park against a man who is coming off a first career loss as Moya dropped a split decision in an EU title fight against Walid Ouizza back in March.

The Catalan will arrive in Belfast aiming to bounce back from his first career defeat following 17 previous wins and McComb is aware of the mindset his rival will bring, having been in that situation two years ago.

“He’s 17-1, just lost out on an EU title so I know he is dangerous,” said the 30-year-old southpaw.

“I’ll be switched on as always but I know now what I need to do in every camp to get myself ready.

“I never take an opponent lightly and if I’m not doing what I have to do right in sparring, then I’m not ready. Every spar I have is based around the tactics I’ll have on the night.

“He (Moya) has 17 wins and regardless of the opposition he’s faced, he is still good enough to have won 17 fights. His record is better than mine, so I need to make sure I go one step further.

“I know the feeling of starting again after my first loss, starting again away down the show and not getting the TV slot. I know how much that hurt me and it’s something I always think about, knowing I don’t want to go back there.”

To ensure that isn’t the case, he and coach Peter Taylor, whom McComb switched to after the Gwynne defeat, work in detail for each mission.

The mantra is always based around treating each session like it’s fight night and working on different aspects of what might be encountered.

Against Benjamin, McComb was able to box to bank rounds, but then showed his ability to stand and fight at times that contributed to an impressive win to a large audience.

“I’ve been on a good run now and I’ve said before, Pete knows exactly what he’s doing,” he stressed, having improved his winning streak to five and 16-1 overall.

“He knows what I’m capable of and that I’m able to turn it on against different styles, the right tactics against each opponent. His knowledge is unbelievable, so I just have to do what he says as the way he trains us is that we have to do a bit of everything.

“He works on our best attributes, but also on different ways and you saw that in my last performance.

“I was six or seven rounds up and boxing, but then Pete asked if he (Benjamin) had hurt me. I said he hadn’t so he told me to do what I wanted to do, to lift it as he said he’d seen me do it in sparring and I’m more than capable.”