Boxing: McCrory to top the bill at the Falls Park on August 4

Padraig McCrory will top the bill at the Falls Park on Friday, August 4 as the Féile an Phobail Fight Night returns in conjunction with Conlan Boxing.

Michael Conlan was the headliner in 2019 and 2021, but this time it's super-middleweight contender McCrory who will lead the charge as he aims to secure a shot at world honours later in the year when he takes on England's Steed Woodall (18-1-1).

'The Hammer' is no stranger to the Falls Park, having claimed the BUI Celtic title there in '19 with a stoppage win over Steve Collins Jr and then two years later, took apart Russia's Sergei Gorokhov for the WBC international Silver belt.

Since then, the 35-year-old travelled to Germany and took the IBO light-heavyweight title from Leon Bunn, but has since returned to his more natural 12-stone limit, putting two wins together and now will face Birmingham's Woodall who spent the first phase of his career fighting in the United States and Dominican Republic with his sole career loss coming against Steve Rolls in Houston in 2015.

Boxing is back at Feile…



Padraig McCrory tops the Feile night against England's Steed Woodall. Sean McComb in a defence of his WBO Euro title against Alejandro Moyà.



More announcements over the next few days!

McCrory will be keen to hand 'The Stallion' his second career defeat when he walks to the ring on August 4 and in explosive style to further his case of landing a huge title opportunity later in the year.

The St James' man has been in the conversation to face WBA 'regular' champion David Morrell, while there remains the possibility McCrory could be next up for the winner of Saturday's meeting between Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley, but there is a job to be done first on a night that will feature a hist of local talent including Sean McComb who defends his WBO European light-welterweight title against Alejandro Moya.

'The Public Nuisance' has also featured twice at the Falls Park in the past, but this time returns as a defending champion of a title he won in December against Zsolt Osadan and defended against Kaisee Benjamin in May.

His Catalan opponent on August 4 has lost just once in 18 fights, that coming last year in a challenge for the EU title.

Also set to feature on the undercard are Lewis Crocker, Kurt Walker, James Freeman, Fearghus Quinn and Conlan Boxing's new signing, Georgia O'Connor, will more due to be added.

Tickets are set to go on sale next Friday (June 30) at 10am from ticketmaster.ie