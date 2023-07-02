Boxing: Murphy claims Irish title in bloody battle

THE Irish super-featherweight title and six stitches was Colm Murphy's haul at The Europa Hotel on Saturday as he scored a repeat win over Liam Gaynor by way of a technical decision (48-46, 49-45, 49-45).

Murphy had defeated the Dubliner for the BUI Celtic title in November and he was even more impressive, but this fight ended prematurely as the nasty cut to the side of his left eye that came from a head clash in the second deteriorated to the extent the fight was stopped in the sixth.

Up until then, Murphy had been dominant, hurting Gaynor on a number of occasions and dropping him in the second round despite blood pouring down his face.

While he may have preferred to finish it with a highlight reel stoppage, it was nonetheless a deserved victory that proved his toughness and ability.

"It's a dream come true," he said afterwards.

"It's a lovely belt and I have a bit of a collection here, so maybe I can get more in a few years. It's a symbol of all that people have done for me - I couldn't have done it on my own."

Murphy opened off the jab and this helped him walk Gaynor onto an early right hand.

The Belfast man was boxing well, displaying patience and set up his hooks that were troubling the Dubliner.

Gaynor's plan was to try and make this a brawl but Murphy's movement was good early as he dodged away from trouble.

He continued to look in control in the second, but a clash of heads as Gaynor ducked in opened a nasty gash to the side of Murphy's left eye.

Perhaps fearing this would lead to a premature end, he exploded when allowed to box on and dropped Gaynor with a heavy right.

Although he bounced back up as Murphy pounced to find the finish, it was a signal that the Belfast man had the power to trouble.

And trouble him he did again in the third, rocking the visitor with two heavy right hands that Gaynor did well to take as he appeared on the brink.

When he timed Gaynor, Murphy looked explosive but there was no quit in the visitor who remained ambitious if unsuccessful.

The fourth belonged to Murphy again who thudded in downstairs and again to the head and although Gaynor enjoyed a little more success, the better work was coming from the home favourite who beat his rival to the punch as they exchanged hooks simultaneously.

The side of Murphy's eye was an utter mess in the fifth as Gaynor was given a stern warning by referee David Irving for use of his head and although it seemed for a moment that Gaynor was getting a bit more joy, heavy fire in return was the answer.

The doctor had a good look at Murphy's eye at the end of the round and while the sixth round was allowed to get underway, it was clear there was no way it could last much longer with blood pouring and at the request of Irving, the doctor had a second look and stopped it.

"I didn't feel the blood but I knew I had to fight for every second as it may not have gone on too much, but I'm grateful it went as far as it did to get to the scorecards," he revealed.

"I got that clash of heads but went and knocked him down. It was. short fight but everyone got their money's worth for what it was.

"He had a hard head and fair play to him for getting up after the knockdown because that was a big dig.

"I'm tough and fit, haven't grown into my man strength yet but I'm working with Dee Walsh every day and he's working with me to sit down on my punches.

"It takes two to tango so fair play to him, maybe we can have a third fight down the line."